ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate brings new smart AI features and cloud integration
ACD Systems has announced its new version of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2023. As is the trend, it sees the addition of new AI-powered features, including AI Face Edit and AI Actions. It also offers a new Advanced Search feature with enhanced AND/OR logic capabilities as well as tighter integration with Microsoft OneDrive. A new simplified Photomerge feature allows for easy panoramic stitching, HDR and focus stacking.
Nikon is trying to invalidate RED’s raw video patent, arguing it shouldn’t have been granted in the first place
It’s no secret that RED is very protective of its patents, particularly the one covering the internal recording of compressed raw video. They’ve pursued it pretty relentlessly over the years, stifling the competition and probably setting back camera development by quite a few years. DJI and Kinefinity are rumoured to have removed their internal raw capabilities over RED’s threats. More recently, however, RED’s sights have been aimed towards Nikon.
Westcott FJ-X3 flash triggers come in Sony and Universal flavours and have almost 1,000ft range
Westcott has announced its newest flash trigger, the FJ-X3. There are two version of the trigger, the FJ-X3 M for Nikon, Canon, Sony (with an adapter), Fuji, Panasonic and Olympus and the FJ-X3 S specifically for Sony – because Sony likes to be special and different when it comes to their hotshoe.
UK photographer takes a nap during the shoot, finds northern light photos on his camera
You have to be pretty lucky to capture the northern lights in the UK. But how lucky do you have to be to take a nap and wake up to images of aurora borealis on your camera? Believe it or not, this is exactly what happened to Chris Lowther from the UK.
AI image creator DALL-E is now open for everyone
Earlier this year, OpenAI introduced an AI image generator DALL-E 2, and chose one million creators for beta testing. And if you’ve been eager to test it out yourself – now you can. From now on, OpenAI is removing the waitlist for DALL-E, so anyone can sign up and start playing with it immediately.
Meta launches text-to-video generator and it’s giving me nightmares
AI text-to-image generators have been in full swing lately. Even text-to-video has become a thing, now Meta has introduced its own. Just like the rest of these generators, Meta’s Make-A-Video AI model lets you turn textual prompts into short video clips. Make-A-Video offers three different styles of videos: surreal,...
Engineers at MIT have built a wireless underwater camera that doesn’t need batteries
According to scientific estimates, more than 95% of Earth’s oceans have never been observed. As SciTechDaily points out, this means that we’ve seen less of our own planet’s oceans than we have the surface of Mars. The biggest challenge in exploring the oceans, though, is powering cameras, particularly for a lengthy amount of time. They typically have to be tethered to research vessels or require regular trips out to swap batteries.
XenceLabs versus Wacom – there’s a clear winner
The graphics tablet scene has been hit hard with the launch of a range of tablets by XenceLabs. Founded in 2019, XenceLabs is formed mainly of former Wacom employees. According to them, they were stuck in a rut and hitting brick walls put up by upper management when they were at Wacom. The designers, developers, and engineers could not smash through this brick wall and decided to go ahead and make XenceLabs to break free of the corporate shackles. Of course, I wasn’t really there, so I can’t say for sure, but this is the narrative they share.
Smartphones will overtake DSLRs within 3-5 years says Qualcomm VP
Echoing the words of Sony president and CEO, Terushi Shimizu, Qualcomm’s vice president of product management and cameras, Judd Heape, believes that AI-powered smartphones are going to overtake DSLRs in terms of image quality in the next few years. His estimate is a little longer than the 2024 date mentioned by Sony, offering 3-5 years as a timeframe, but he believes the sensors area already there and that now AI capabilities will push it over the edge.
