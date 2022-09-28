Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in house fire￼
KINGMAN – No one was injured in a Wednesday, September 29 residential structure fire in north Kingman. Chief Dennis Hoke said Northern Arizona Fire District personnel responded at 1:33 to the incident in the 3900 block of Suffock Avenue. Hoke said an occupant and a pet dog had safely...
zachnews.net
Mohave Valley, AZ: Come to the Mohave Valley Fire Department’s Halloween Carnival 2022 being held in October 2022.
Source: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Information):. Picture: Mohave Valley Fire Department (Courtesy):. Mohave Valley, Arizona: The Mohave Valley Fire Department will be having their Halloween Carnival 2022 starting at 5:00 p.m. (Arizona Time) on Friday, October 21st, 2022. The event will be held inside Fire Station 81, located at 1451...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead, Laughlin observe National Night Out￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Historically—and currently—the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve has been a roller coaster. To help build bridges within the communities they serve, since 1984, law enforcement and other first responders across the United States—as well as US territories and military bases—have hosted National Night Out. What began with an estimated 400 communities in 23 states has blossomed into 16,000 communities and an expected attendance of 38 million.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Golden Valley man killed in crash￼
BULLHEAD CITY – A single vehicle traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Officers responded at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, September 25 to the incident on Highway 68, just north of the Laughlin Bridge. “A vehicle headed southbound on highway 68 somehow lost control, crashed into the guard rail...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man completes suicide at KPD
KINGMAN – Authorities report that a local resident shot and killed himself in the Kingman Police Department (KPD) parking lot on Wednesday, September 28. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said an attorney arranged for the man to drive to the KPD on Andy Devine Avenue regarding “his alleged involvement in a criminal investigation.”
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Take in a tribute to Bob Seger in Laughlin, shop the farmers market, attend an animal blessing or have a laugh with Mohave Comedy in Bullhead City and visit an alpaca ranch in Kingman this weekend. • The Sam Morrison Band pays tribute to Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cobb prepares to leave office after eight years of service￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – She has loved representing northwest Arizona at the state legislature for nearly eight years, but Regina Cobb expresses some frustration as she prepares to leave office at the end of this year due to term limits. The Kingman republican said the divisiveness and polarization of politics has been disappointing.
thestandardnewspaper.online
4,000 fentanyl pills confiscated during traffic stop￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – Two Kingman residents were arrested when drugs were seized from the vehicle they occupied during a September 27 traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers with area agencies and the MAGNET task force confiscated approximately 4,000 counterfeit M-30 blue pills containing fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man allegedly torches his own home￼
KINGMAN – A distressed Kingman man reportedly torched his own house. Public safety officials responded at 9:50 p.m. on Friday, September 23 to a residential structure fire reported in the 3900 block of Lindsey Avenue. Deputy Police Chief Joel Freed said arriving officers made contact with Mark Schey, 63,...
Mohave Daily News
Farmers Market on tap Oct. 1
BULLHEAD CITY — A new season of themed Bullhead City Farmers Markets will kick off Oct. 1 with the Pumpkin Patch Market. The Farmers Market will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park, 1251 Highway 95. “There’s something for everyone at the Bullhead City Farmers Market,”...
Mohave Daily News
Patriots swept at home by Trivium
BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity volleyball team was swept Wednesday night on their home court by Trivium Prep. The Patriots kept up with the Knights at the beginning of the first set and nearly gained the lead, but fell behind and lost 25-15. "We were...
kjzz.org
ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona
The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
Comments / 0