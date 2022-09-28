BULLHEAD CITY – Historically—and currently—the relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve has been a roller coaster. To help build bridges within the communities they serve, since 1984, law enforcement and other first responders across the United States—as well as US territories and military bases—have hosted National Night Out. What began with an estimated 400 communities in 23 states has blossomed into 16,000 communities and an expected attendance of 38 million.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO