Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
goodyearaz.gov
Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
realestatedaily-news.com
Phoenix West Commercial celebrates 10 years of a family firm collaborating in the West Valley
Just as the West Valley has experienced growth with a keen eye toward the future, so has Phoenix West Commercial, a family-run, full-service real estate brokerage firm celebrating its 10th anniversary. Leading the firm is Principal and Designated Broker Bobbie Lorraine Mastracci, CCIM, SIOR. Prior to founding Phoenix West Commercial...
azbex.com
80 Townhomes Proposed for Peoria/County Island Site
Capital Allocation Partners has proposed an 80-unit townhome apartment development at the NEC of 73rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on a 6.23-acre Maricopa County island site in Peoria. To proceed with The Ville, the developer is seeking a rezone from rural to R4-RUPD, which allows for lot sizes of 2KSF...
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Mesa
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Mesa Police and Midas Auto Repair are bringing a free VIN etching event to the residents of Maricopa County. As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket throughout our valley streets, the goal is to empower citizens in protecting their personal property and deterring individuals from committing crimes.
azbigmedia.com
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments
Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
5 Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. I have been to a variety of astonishing places in Phoenix, Arizona. If you are searching for things to do and places to go in Phoenix, this is the article for you!
azbex.com
Developers Dislike Proposed Mesa Drive-thru Rules
Commercial developers and restaurant industry representatives were heavily represented among the approximately 60 attendees of a Sept. 21 online community meeting with the Mesa Planning Division to discuss the City’s proposed zoning changes for drive-thrus. All the representatives who spoke during the meeting expressed concerns about the plan. Under...
gilaherald.com
Passenger air service from Safford to Phoenix?
SAFFORD – Those familiar with air travel know all too well that to even get to an airport that can fly anywhere one has to drive at least two hours in either direction toward Phoenix or Tucson first. Then, parking must be arranged – likely at a lot off...
allaboutarizonanews.com
New Canadian Airline to Start Phoenix to Calgary Service
Lynx Air, an ultra low-cost Canadian start-up carrier based in Calgary, has announced nonstop service to Phoenix. The Phoenix-Calgary nonstop flight will run three times weekly beginning February 7, 2023. “Canada is the number one international employer in Phoenix, and we have a large community of Canadian expats and winter...
Valley house-flippers must suddenly navigate a different real estate market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix housing market has changed rapidly from its peak in May. After several years of prices jumping more than 10% annually, prices are down. “It was wonderful, it was a great time to be alive,” Steve Trang, a home flipper, said about the past years.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
fabulousarizona.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona
Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
