azpm.org
Inflation up in Arizona because of housing prices
A housing subdivision under construction in Tucson off Silverbell Road. December 2020. Arizona’s inflation rate is outpacing the country on the whole, but University of Arizona economist George Hammond said gas and food prices are not to blame. "Inflation is running rapidly in the US, it’s particularly fast here...
realestatedaily-news.com
Shamrock Foods Picks Marana for New Distribution Center, Pays $18.2 Million for Site
MARANA, ARIZONA, September 30, 2022 -- Shamrock Foods Company purchased 81 acres at Crossroads at Gladden for $18,153,630 ($5.15 PSF). The property was block patted only and represents block 6 that sold. The buyer, purchased for construction of a cold storage / warehouse/ distribution center that will be owner occupied...
KOLD-TV
Tucson neighborhood to transform intersection
Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Big closures up ahead this weekend on Interstate 10. The latest closure is on I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport. RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe. Updated: May. 9,...
iheart.com
Haunted Houses Near Tucson You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are the perfect experience for those who love a good scare, and Tucson has plenty of them. This Is Tucson has a complete list of great haunted houses in the area for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Here's are three nearby haunted houses for those wanting a...
Mercado Flea market to open on Oct. 9
The public is invited to check out the flea market when it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Avenida Del Convento between Congress and Cushing streets in the Mercado District.
shsthepapercut.com
Get to Know the Great Ms. Gallego
Ms. Gallego, is a new welcome addition to Sahuaro’s English department. She attended and graduated from Sahuaro, although she adamantly refused to divulge what year she graduated. She was born in Tucson, Arizona at TMC, and is the oldest child; she has one younger sister. During her teaching career, she taught at 2 middle schools: one was in Hawaii and the other middle school was at Booth Fickett. She enjoys teaching freshmen, although when they act as though they are still in middle school, it can be challenging for her to teach her lessons.
KOLD-TV
SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
Border Patrol arrests 11 migrants near Nogales
On Sept. 23, a Guatemalan man began to lose consciousness near Nogales, Ariz. The 31-year-old man was accompanied by 11 migrants and were all detained by Nogales Station agents.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita
Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
KOLD-TV
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house was damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday night, Sept. 28. According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, the fire happened in the 3000 block of West Century Drive, near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, at about 5 p.m.
iheart.com
Here Is The Best Coffee Shop In Tucson
Coffee shops are a great way to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, and Tucson has some seriously delicious ones. Whether you're looking for locally-roasted beans, a sip of espresso, or the perfect dark-roast, Tucson definitely delivers on the quality and quantity of great local coffee shops. Yelp...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – September 2022 – Agua Caliente Park
In the foothills east of Tucson lies Agua Caliente Park, with it’s large palm trees and year round ponds feed by spring water. Originally there were two springs, a hot spring and a cold spring. Over the years attempts to improve the flow of water failed miserably resulting in a combination of the waters, and a lower overall volume of flow.
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
KTAR.com
Woman arrested in Arizona with 36 kilograms of fentanyl pills
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested in Arizona after approximately 36 kilograms of fentanyl were seized from the vehicle she was in during a traffic stop. Maria Fernanda Granillo-Velasquez of Mexico, 21, was charged in August for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
azpm.org
Tucson landlords can no longer discriminate based on source of income
It is no longer legal for landlords in Tucson to reject applications based on renters’ source of income. The new ordinance approved by the mayor and city council is part of the city’s 10-point plan to make housing more affordable. Liz Morales, the director of Tucson’s Housing and...
