PR Marks Highlight Zips’ Efforts at Joe Piane XC Invitational
NOTRE DAME, Ind. - Sophomore Danielle Honaker (Ashland, Ohio) directed the efforts of the University of Akron cross country squad at the Joe Piane Cross Country Invitational hosted by Notre Dame on Friday, Sept. 30. Honaker traversed the 5K course in a team- and career-best time of 18:11.4, to direct...
Akron Primed for Joe Piane Invitational
AKRON, Ohio - The University of Akron cross country squad returns to action on Friday, Sept. 30, as the Zips travel to Notre Dame, Ind., to run at the Joe Piane Cross Country Invitational hosted by Notre Dame. The women's 5K Blue Race is scheduled for 10:30 a.m., followed by...
Akron Opens MAC Play Hosting Bowling Green
Akron (1-3, 0-0 MAC) vs. Bowling Green (1-3, 0-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio • 3:30 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Radio: 640 WHLO AM (Dave Skoczen - pxp and Joe Dunn - color) DIGITAL TICKETING.
Akron’s Second-Half Rally Come Up Short Against Eastern Michigan
BOXSCORE (PDF) AKRON, Ohio – A furious second-half rally by the University of Akron women's soccer team came up just short as Eastern Michigan (2-5-3, 1-1-1 MAC) withstood a late charge by the Zips (1-5-2, 0-3-0 MAC) en route to escaping with a 3-2 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 29.
