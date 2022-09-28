Read full article on original website
Historical Building Sells for Above Asking Price, While Catering Company Renews Lease in Butterfield Business Center
TUCSON, ARIZONA , September 30, 2022 -- C&W PICOR announces their top sale last week was of a historical office building architecturally ahead of its time where one of our office specialists, Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, represented the seller. Picor’s top lease was an industrial space from a local catering company that not only serves exceptional food but provides catering for emergency responders during crises. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert represented the landlord in this transaction.
Shamrock Foods Picks Marana for New Distribution Center, Pays $18.2 Million for Site
MARANA, ARIZONA, September 30, 2022 -- Shamrock Foods Company purchased 81 acres at Crossroads at Gladden for $18,153,630 ($5.15 PSF). The property was block patted only and represents block 6 that sold. The buyer, purchased for construction of a cold storage / warehouse/ distribution center that will be owner occupied...
Tucson International Raceway Sold to Schnitzer Properties for $7.6 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, September 28, 2022 – The Tucson International Raceway property at 4300 E Los Reales Road in Tucson sold for redevelopment at $7.6 million ($1.80 PSF). The Raceway has been closed for several years and property’s 97-acres sold for land value with 6,468 square feet of improvements in 5 buildings, plus the racetrack and grandstands.
Rio Nuevo Approves Investments for Two New Restaurants and 340 N 6th Ave.
Chairman McCusker began the Board meeting with continued positive news for 2022, sales tax in the district continues to increase. In a fast-paced meeting with several presentations, the Rio Nuevo Board unanimously approved a new restaurant concept from the owners of Borderlands Brewery which will be located in the old VFW Building at 5th Avenue and Congress. The new venue, called Sonoran Moonshine Company, will offer an agave driven cocktail menu, a street level restaurant and outdoor patio and exclusive basement speak easy.
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close
A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Green Valley on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Tucson landlords can no longer discriminate based on source of income
It is no longer legal for landlords in Tucson to reject applications based on renters’ source of income. The new ordinance approved by the mayor and city council is part of the city’s 10-point plan to make housing more affordable. Liz Morales, the director of Tucson’s Housing and...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Six migrants found in semitruck near Sahuarita
Agents found a group of migrants during a vehicle stop near Sahuarita, according to Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin.
Electrical fire destroys Benson restaurant
BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another Benson restaurant has closed its doors following a fire that broke out over the weekend. The Benson Fire Department responded to a call about Ty's Family Restaurant on fire just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was determined that the fire started in the attic, which caused the roof to eventually collapse.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
Police look for man who used gun to rob local pawn shop
Tucson police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a local pawn shop more than two weeks ago.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order. The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital. The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars...
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
