ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Historical Building Sells for Above Asking Price, While Catering Company Renews Lease in Butterfield Business Center

TUCSON, ARIZONA , September 30, 2022 -- C&W PICOR announces their top sale last week was of a historical office building architecturally ahead of its time where one of our office specialists, Richard M. Kleiner, MBA, Principal, represented the seller. Picor’s top lease was an industrial space from a local catering company that not only serves exceptional food but provides catering for emergency responders during crises. Paul Hooker, SIOR, Principal, Andrew Keim, and Molly Mary Gilbert represented the landlord in this transaction.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson International Raceway Sold to Schnitzer Properties for $7.6 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, September 28, 2022 – The Tucson International Raceway property at 4300 E Los Reales Road in Tucson sold for redevelopment at $7.6 million ($1.80 PSF). The Raceway has been closed for several years and property’s 97-acres sold for land value with 6,468 square feet of improvements in 5 buildings, plus the racetrack and grandstands.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Rio Nuevo Approves Investments for Two New Restaurants and 340 N 6th Ave.

Chairman McCusker began the Board meeting with continued positive news for 2022, sales tax in the district continues to increase. In a fast-paced meeting with several presentations, the Rio Nuevo Board unanimously approved a new restaurant concept from the owners of Borderlands Brewery which will be located in the old VFW Building at 5th Avenue and Congress. The new venue, called Sonoran Moonshine Company, will offer an agave driven cocktail menu, a street level restaurant and outdoor patio and exclusive basement speak easy.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
kjzz.org

Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix

Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Restaurant Forced to Close

A local favorite restaurant is being forced to close.Chad Montano/Unsplash. Many restaurants are still feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even those establishments that did make it out of the forced closures have experienced prolonged issues from losing most, if not all of their revenue for months on end. Restaurants continue to close their doors for good due to the impact, despite doing whatever they could to tread water and try to survive. And now, another popular and award-winning restaurant is closing its doors forever, all in part of the lasting effects of the pandemic.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Property#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Commercial Property#Suppes
azpm.org

Tucson landlords can no longer discriminate based on source of income

It is no longer legal for landlords in Tucson to reject applications based on renters’ source of income. The new ordinance approved by the mayor and city council is part of the city’s 10-point plan to make housing more affordable. Liz Morales, the director of Tucson’s Housing and...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KGUN 9

Electrical fire destroys Benson restaurant

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another Benson restaurant has closed its doors following a fire that broke out over the weekend. The Benson Fire Department responded to a call about Ty's Family Restaurant on fire just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was determined that the fire started in the attic, which caused the roof to eventually collapse.
BENSON, AZ
kenneturner.com

Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer

The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man and woman assaulted a Tucson pizza restaurant employee over an order. The Tucson Police Department said the employee suffered “substantial injuries” and was transported to a hospital. The TPD said it happened in July at the Little Caesars...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy