Bowie, MD

Wbaltv.com

Baltimore students surprised with free shoes

Hundreds of Baltimore City school students received a special surprise Wednesday morning. Coca-Cola Consolidated and Samaritan's Feet gifted new shoes to students at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School. Samaritan's Feet was founded in 2003 by a Nigerian man who was gifted a pair of shoes from a missionary when he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
cityofbowie.org

Ice Skating Lesson Registration

Classes for all levels ages 18 months through adults begin October 6. Register for classes between September 29 and October 3 to receive an early bird discount. Call 301-809-3090 for more details.
BOWIE, MD
Bowie, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bowie, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Two Arrested After Driving Into Crowd Outside Of Drive-Up Liquor Store

Two people were arrested over the weekend after hitting three people and a police cruiser with their vehicle in an Anne Arundel County parking lot, authorities say. Ashia Nicole Payne, 32, and Hilton Pulley, 33, are accused of ramming into the victims in the parking lot of Frank's Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore to hold citywide fall cleanup Oct. 22

Residents across Baltimore City will be cleaning up their neighborhoods Oct. 22 as part of the Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup. Baltimore City officials are encouraging individual residents and community groups to clean litter around their homes, alleys, and streets during the citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

FBI Seeking “Red Hat Guy” Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI’s Baltimore office is seeking information regarding the “Red Hat Guy“, wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place on September 16 at the Truist Bank branch in downtown Silver Spring. According to the FBI, on September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., an...
Nottingham MD

Nottingham man robbed by men in ski masks, five burglaries reported

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery and five burglaries that were reported this month. At just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9, three individuals broke into a location in the 7000-block of Darlington Drive in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'

Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
OLNEY, MD
WTOP

‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe

Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
popville.com

Notes from your Neighbors

Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

'Good vibes': Baltimore celebrates successful Charm City Live festival

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore celebrated the end of summer with a little music, food and entertainment.Residents and visitors packed War Memorial Plaza in downtown this past Saturday for the new festival "Charm City Live" which brought in talented musicals, and also provided job resources."Definitely enjoying the good vibes, food, and music," attendee Rob said.RELATED: Final preparations for Charm City Live festivalThe all-day event highlighted Baltimore's unique cultures.It was also a family affair, with plenty of food and activities for children."I was surprised to find out that it was the first year," attendee Clarence said. "So, I think it is definitely something...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards

“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
OLNEY, MD

