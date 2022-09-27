Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore students surprised with free shoes
Hundreds of Baltimore City school students received a special surprise Wednesday morning. Coca-Cola Consolidated and Samaritan's Feet gifted new shoes to students at Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School. Samaritan's Feet was founded in 2003 by a Nigerian man who was gifted a pair of shoes from a missionary when he was...
Nearly 400 students were given free socks and shoes in Baltimore City
Students from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School were in for a treat when they walked into the building on Wednesday morning.
City School karate teacher accused of impregnating underage student
A former Baltimore City Schools karate teacher is accused of having intimate relationships with his students.
cityofbowie.org
Ice Skating Lesson Registration
Classes for all levels ages 18 months through adults begin October 6. Register for classes between September 29 and October 3 to receive an early bird discount. Call 301-809-3090 for more details.
Two Arrested After Driving Into Crowd Outside Of Drive-Up Liquor Store
Two people were arrested over the weekend after hitting three people and a police cruiser with their vehicle in an Anne Arundel County parking lot, authorities say. Ashia Nicole Payne, 32, and Hilton Pulley, 33, are accused of ramming into the victims in the parking lot of Frank's Den in the 1800 block of Crain Highway around 12:15 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, according to Anne Arundel County police.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore to hold citywide fall cleanup Oct. 22
Residents across Baltimore City will be cleaning up their neighborhoods Oct. 22 as part of the Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup. Baltimore City officials are encouraging individual residents and community groups to clean litter around their homes, alleys, and streets during the citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. that Saturday.
FBI Seeking “Red Hat Guy” Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI’s Baltimore office is seeking information regarding the “Red Hat Guy“, wanted in connection with a bank robbery that took place on September 16 at the Truist Bank branch in downtown Silver Spring. According to the FBI, on September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:25 p.m., an...
Shoppers supermarket reopens in northeast Baltimore
Shoppers Food has reopened at Alameda Shopping Center in northeast Baltimore, marking yet another turnover in supermarkets at that location.
Nottingham MD
Nottingham man robbed by men in ski masks, five burglaries reported
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery and five burglaries that were reported this month. At just before 6 a.m. on Friday, September 9, three individuals broke into a location in the 7000-block of Darlington Drive in Parkville (21234) and stole an undisclosed amount of money and property. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle.
ourcommunitynow.com
Kick Off Your Freaky Fall at Maryland's 'Field of Screams'
Looking for a new way to scare the pants off your significant other? Head to Field of Screams for a night you won't soon forget. Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all and have your fun on a haunted trail. If dodging serial killers and running from monsters is your thing, have I got an attraction for you! Point your car towards Olney and pack all the courage you can muster. You're going to need it.
Baltimore security guard finds own gun in safe after blaming kids stealing it
A Baltimore security guard who reported having his gun stolen Saturday while working an event near City Hall, now says it wasn't stolen after all.
WTOP
‘I’m the traffic light’: 77-year-old keeps streets of St. Michaels safe
Icon, legend and town ambassador — this is how some residents describe the weekend crossing guard in the Eastern Shore town of St. Michaels, Maryland. Charles Jenkins has been helping people get safely from one side of Talbot Street to the other for 20 years. The maritime community doesn’t have a traffic light through its downtown, and it can get crowded during peak weekends in the summer or during special events. More than 10,000 visitors can show up on the weekends.
popville.com
Notes from your Neighbors
Thanks to Michelle for sending from Columbia Heights: “Not sure the person who rode the lime scooter will care.”. Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:05pm. This rental is...
Enter For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Baltimore Soul Jam! [Register Here]
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Soul Jam Sweepstakes ends on October 14, 2022. Subject to Official Rules. Click here for official rules: Baltimore Soul Jam Contest Rules October 2022
Baltimore City Switches To Online Payment Portal, Customers Asked To Reschedule Payments
The City of Baltimore will be switching over to an online bill payment portal for customers beginning in October, announced Mayor Brandon Scott. The online portal opening on Saturday, Oct. 1, will be hosted through Paymentus, including "enhanced customer features" such as improved security and more payment options, states Mayor Scott in a press release.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up Cont. again and again and again and again and again
Thanks to Dan for sending above from Edgewood: “Looks like a brand new car unfortunately, still with temp plates.”. Thanks to Kim for sending below from Woodridge. And thanks to Gayle for sending below from Columbia Heights:. photo by Corey. And J sends another one from Eckington:. And thanks...
'Good vibes': Baltimore celebrates successful Charm City Live festival
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore celebrated the end of summer with a little music, food and entertainment.Residents and visitors packed War Memorial Plaza in downtown this past Saturday for the new festival "Charm City Live" which brought in talented musicals, and also provided job resources."Definitely enjoying the good vibes, food, and music," attendee Rob said.RELATED: Final preparations for Charm City Live festivalThe all-day event highlighted Baltimore's unique cultures.It was also a family affair, with plenty of food and activities for children."I was surprised to find out that it was the first year," attendee Clarence said. "So, I think it is definitely something...
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
mocoshow.com
‘Field of Screams’ Voted #1 Best Haunted Attraction in the Nation in USA Today’s Readers Choice 2022 Awards
“Enter a horrifically terrifying world beyond imagination at the Fields of Screams in Olney, Maryland. A walk through the woods on The Haunted Trail and Trail of Terror leaves visitors scurrying away. Along their journey, guests are welcomed into thirteen haunted houses, where they might find anything from dead bodies to hillbillies and butchers. Enjoy Body Bean Bag Pumpkin Toss, Zombie Brain Smash, and other Carnival Town Games for a thrilling, competitive experience.”
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
