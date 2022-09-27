Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
Embedded finance start-up Shaype lands $21.4m Series C funding
Shaype, an embedded finance platform provider in Australia, has landed AU$33 million ($21.4 million) in equity in its Series C funding round. The round was led by Regal Funds Magagement, with participation from a number of family offices. Shaype says the money will be used to grow its team and...
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: KPay, InstaPay, Frost and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Hong Kong-based fintech start-up KPay...
fintechfutures.com
UK SaaS platform Toqio nabs £17.2m in Series A funding
London-based fintech platform Toqio has secured £17.2 million (€20 million) in Series A funding, led by Albion Capital. It also includes a £1.1 million grant from a Spanish public organisation for technology development. Following the investment, Jay Wilson of Albion Capital will join Toqio’s board of directors....
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 30 September 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. European fintechs join forces to make open finance a reality. A number of fintechs have joined forces to develop and promote an open finance ecosystem in both the UK and EU underpinned by Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
fintechfutures.com
Voyager Digital to sell its assets to FTX US for $1.4bn
Crypto exchange FTX US is set to acquire bankrupt Voyager Digital’s assets for approximately $1.422 billion after an auction process that lasted two weeks. FTX US’ winning bid comprises the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus approximately $111 million of incremental value.
fintechfutures.com
Mobile payments service Paym to shutter in 2023
Mobile payments service Paym is to permanently shutter in 2023 due to changing consumer preferences in payments. Citing the “rapid evolution” of payments technology which has seen consumers move to newer forms of mobile payment and faster payments through online banking, Pay.UK says Paym will close permanently on 7 March 2023.
fintechfutures.com
Whitepaper: Digital banking – why is it becoming so important to financial organisations?
This free white paper presents the imperative for digital transformation in traditional banks and financial organisations, at a time. when they need to switch from physical distribution in branches to digital distribution through software and servers. Fintechs are showing significant growth, so it is important for banks to stay competitive...
fintechfutures.com
Billtrust snapped up by EQT Private Equity in $1.7bn deal
Billtrust, a US-based business-to-business (B2B) accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments provider, is to be acquired by EQT Private Equity in a deal worth $1.7 billion. The deal will see Billtrust shareholders receive $9.50 per share in cash, representing a more than 64% premium above the closing share price...
