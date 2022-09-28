Read full article on original website
pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
fintechfutures.com
Battle Financial taps Savana for upcoming digital bank offering
Pennsylvania-based Battle Financial has tapped Savana, a financial software provider for banks and fintechs, as it continues to build out its upcoming digital banking solution Battle Bank. It plans on leveraging Savana’s digital delivery platform to automate processes between the core products and customer channels. The firm will also utilise...
ffnews.com
Pennsylvania Community Bank Partners with Fintech to Digitize All Aspects of Commercial Lending
Quaint Oak Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to enhance the bank’s commercial lending strategy. The $750 million-asset community bank will leverage Teslar’s full suite of automated workflow and portfolio management tools to improve the lending process for both lenders and borrowers. “We care about our...
fintechfutures.com
White paper: Digital banking – why is it becoming so important to financial organisations?
This free white paper presents the imperative for digital transformation in traditional banks and financial organisations, at a time. when they need to switch from physical distribution in branches to digital distribution through software and servers. Fintechs are showing significant growth, so it is important for banks to stay competitive...
fintechfutures.com
New “hybrid” banking app Dexy gears up for launch in the US
A new all-in-one banking app, Dexy, is set to launch soon in the US. Calling itself a “hybrid” banking app, Dexy aims to help underbanked customers in emerging markets by providing access to US dollars (USD) and cryptocurrencies. The product includes a USD bank account armed with Federal...
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
CoinTelegraph
Bank of Ghana to foster financial inclusion through CBDC project
Countries make progress in terms of developing and implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), Ghana’s central bank aims to keep up and complete its research on CBDCs with the goal of financial inclusion, according to Kwame Oppong, the head of fintech and innovation at the Bank of Ghana. In...
fintechfutures.com
Spanish BNPL fintech SeQura lands €150m financing facility from Citi
Spanish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm SeQura has landed a €150 million asset-backed financing agreement with US multinational Citi. The new financing facility, which alongside existing financing partner Chenavari brings the total financing potential to up to €200 million, will support the firm’s expansion across southern Europe.
fintechfutures.com
ABN Amro appoints Carsten Bittner as chief innovation and technology officer
Dutch investment bank ABN Amro is set to appoint Carsten Bittner as its new chief innovation and technology officer (CI&TO). Bittner, who is currently chief technology officer (CTO) at Commerzbank, is set to fill the vacancy left by Christian Bornfeld, who left ABN Amro on 1 May 2022 after four years at the bank.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Firms Deploy Blockchain-Powered Solutions
Today in B2B payments, Stablecorp is beta-testing a treasury management platform powered by blockchain technology, while Byline Bank has signed with Tassat Group to use its blockchain-based TassatPay to enable real-time payments. Plus, Liberis raised about $154 million to expand its small business funding platform. Stablecorp, a Canadian blockchain technology...
fintechfutures.com
HSBC and Oracle NetSuite launch new accounts payable solution
Banking heavyweight HSBC and Oracle NetSuite have unveiled a new solution named NetSuite AP Automation that aims to help organisations automate their accounts payable (AP) processes and make invoice processing and vendor payments “easier and faster” – all from within NetSuite. The two firms say it will...
fintechfutures.com
Fintech mortgage lender Perenna lands $30m Series A from IAG Silverstripe
Fintech mortgage lender Perenna has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round exclusively from US venture capital firm IAG Silverstripe, AltFi reports. According to AltFi, now that funding has been secured from IAG, also a backer of challenger Zopa, CEO Arjan Verbeek intends to launch Perenna’s 30-year mortgages imminently.
crowdfundinsider.com
PNC Bank Partners with Blend, a Provider of Cloud Banking Software
PNC Bank (NYSE: PNC) recently announced a strategic partnership with Blend (NYSE:BLND), a provider of cloud banking software, in order “to digitally optimize the company’s end-to-end online mortgage application process for an improved customer experience.”. Peter McCarthy, PNC executive vice president and head of Mortgage, said:. “Over the...
Chainlink, SWIFT Team on Blockchain Services
Chainlink and SWIFT have rolled out a partnership for a new service to help finance institutions operate in blockchain environments, a press release said. The companies have debuted a “Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol” to let SWIFT messages instruct on-chain token transfers. It will help the network become interoperable across various blockchain environments.
CoinDesk
Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M
Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
Global Payments Choice Determines Consumers’ Merchant Loyalty
To get a sense of where we are right now in the omnichannel evolution, it pays to have a holistic view — a global view, in fact. As recounted in “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a collaboration between PYMNTS and Visa’s Cybersource, more than 3,100 consumers and 3,100 merchants across Australia, Brazil, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States recounted the ways in which the lines in commerce have truly blurred.
Crypto Lender Nexo Stays Ahead of Regulators With Minority Stake In Summit National Bank
Crypto lender Nexo recently acquired a minority stake in Summit National Bank. It's a traditional U.S. federal bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, like all U.S. banks. This move will help it expand its ability to serve the U.S. market, allowing Nexo to offer traditional financial services such as bank accounts, lending and card services for retail and institutional customers. It also allows Nexo to combine these traditional services with crypto services.
fintechfutures.com
French fintech Regate nabs $20m in Series A funding
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) finance automation platform Regate has landed $20 million (€20 million) in Series A funding led by Valar Ventures. The round also saw participation from 360 Capital, Financiere Saint James and AG2R La Mondiale. Since 2019, Paris-based Regate has helped small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) automate their accounting...
With Decentralization Becoming A Major Condition In Crypto, Where Do Today's Exchanges Stand?
In the world of cryptocurrencies, it seems that centralized exchanges are a dime a dozen. Many of these initiatives seem to follow a cookie-cutter approach which has resulted in a sea of ‘different’ exchanges that suffer from the same hurdles in UI, UX, customer service, and onboarding. However,...
