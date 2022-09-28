Read full article on original website
Embedded finance start-up Shaype lands $21.4m Series C funding
Shaype, an embedded finance platform provider in Australia, has landed AU$33 million ($21.4 million) in equity in its Series C funding round. The round was led by Regal Funds Magagement, with participation from a number of family offices. Shaype says the money will be used to grow its team and...
Spanish BNPL fintech SeQura lands €150m financing facility from Citi
Spanish buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm SeQura has landed a €150 million asset-backed financing agreement with US multinational Citi. The new financing facility, which alongside existing financing partner Chenavari brings the total financing potential to up to €200 million, will support the firm’s expansion across southern Europe.
Voyager Digital to sell its assets to FTX US for $1.4bn
Crypto exchange FTX US is set to acquire bankrupt Voyager Digital’s assets for approximately $1.422 billion after an auction process that lasted two weeks. FTX US’ winning bid comprises the fair market value of all Voyager cryptocurrency at a to-be-determined date in the future, which at current market prices is estimated to be $1.311 billion, plus approximately $111 million of incremental value.
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 30 September 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. European fintechs join forces to make open finance a reality. A number of fintechs have joined forces to develop and promote an open finance ecosystem in both the UK and EU underpinned by Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).
SMBC Closes and Leads $1.28B Project Financing for QTS Realty Trust
SMBC, a member of SMBC Group, closed and led a $1.28 billion financing for QTS Realty Trust (QTS) to design and construct a new state-of-the-art data center campus. SMBC acted as the sole coordinating lead arranger, sole bookrunner, green loan coordinator and administrative agent. The transaction is in addition to...
8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour
Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode...
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
Mobile payments service Paym to shutter in 2023
Mobile payments service Paym is to permanently shutter in 2023 due to changing consumer preferences in payments. Citing the “rapid evolution” of payments technology which has seen consumers move to newer forms of mobile payment and faster payments through online banking, Pay.UK says Paym will close permanently on 7 March 2023.
UK SaaS platform Toqio nabs £17.2m in Series A funding
London-based fintech platform Toqio has secured £17.2 million (€20 million) in Series A funding, led by Albion Capital. It also includes a £1.1 million grant from a Spanish public organisation for technology development. Following the investment, Jay Wilson of Albion Capital will join Toqio’s board of directors....
US fintech funding round-up: Brightflow AI, Inclined and Remofirst
A handy round-up of the recent funding endeavours of fintech companies across the US. Brightflow AI, a fintech platform enabling small businesses to control their cash flows and make data-backed decisions, has raised $19 million in funding. It consists of a $15 million Series A led by Haymaker Ventures and...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Community Banks Get SMB Leg Up With FinTech Lending Platform
One doesn’t build a FinTech in New Zealand — with a population of five million souls and a bit more than half a million SMBs — to scale only in New Zealand. As Dave Lewis, CEO of Ranqx, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, the goal was always to go big in the bid to fix what ails millions of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) seeking faster access to capital from banks and other lenders across the globe.
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: KPay, InstaPay, Frost and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Hong Kong-based fintech start-up KPay...
Southern California Technology Developer Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Joins Russell 2000 Index, Increases Market Exposure
Focus Universal Inc. FCUV, a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for smart devices and 5G, has joined the broad-market Russell 2000 ® Index. Membership in the U.S, all-cap Russell 2000 ® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 ® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index as well as appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell is a London Stock Exchange Group subsidiary that produces, maintains, licenses and markets stock market indices. Russell determines membership for its indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
Video: Quavo at FinovateFall 2022 – Automating fraud and dispute management
At the FinovateFall 2022 conference in New York, FinTech Futures sat down with Brittany Usher, SVP of revenue at Quavo, to discuss the company’s work in the fraud and dispute management space and the benefits of automation for businesses and customers. How the fraud and dispute management arena has...
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
