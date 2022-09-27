Read full article on original website
Minor crash involving school bus disrupts traffic in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A school bus was delayed this morning after an incident involving a truck in Sullivan County. According to Sgt David Holmes with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Friday morning at the intersection of State Road 48 and County Road 200 E. Holmes said that the glare of […]
No kids reported hurt after Sullivan County school bus crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No kids were reported hurt after a Friday morning school bus crash in Sullivan County. Emergency officials received the call about the crash at State Road 48 and County Road 200 Rast just after 8:00. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that the...
2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville
At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
According to the Washington Township Fire Department, A91 crews responded to a tanker truck roll over on Friday near Boyd Grain.
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
Deceased man identified in Gibson County school bus wreck
Emergency crews were at the scene of a fatal wreck involving a school bus and a motorcycle.
Heather Mccullough, Edgar County Corrections Officer, Pre-Trial Scheduled re: Assault in Crawford County –
EDGAR CO., IL. (ECWd) – Edgar County Sheriff’s Corrections Officer Heather Mccullough is scheduled for pre-trial on November 30, 2022, in Crawford County where she was previously charged with Assault earlier this summer. Assault is a Class C Misdemeanor according to the Illinois Criminal Code. Our previous article...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County
Crews are currently at the scene of a fatality crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Gibson County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it happened near the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 950 East on Tuesday morning. We're told SR 64 is currently closed in the area of the crash, about two miles west of Oakland City.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Teutopolis And Montrose Firefighters Respond To Multi-Semi Accident On Westbound I-70
From The Teutopolis Fire Protection District’s Facebook Page:. On Wednesday 9/27/2022 at 18:08 hours, Teutopolis Firefighters responded automatic aid to Montrose FPD to a reported two to three semi tractor trailer accident on Interstate 70 westbound at milemarker 105 in the construction zone. Investigation by first arriving units from...
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
Daviess County Arrest Report
Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
Local man jailed for rape
A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
Invasive species found in Knox County
One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
