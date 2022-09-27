ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

WTHI

No kids reported hurt after Sullivan County school bus crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - No kids were reported hurt after a Friday morning school bus crash in Sullivan County. Emergency officials received the call about the crash at State Road 48 and County Road 200 Rast just after 8:00. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 that the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Vehicle Accident With Entrapment Near Plainville

At approximately 5:30 pm yesterday, a two-vehicle accident with entrapment occurred near N State Rd 57 and E 900 N in Plainville. According to the police report, a truck ran over another vehicle that had two kids inside. A request was made for AirEvac but was later canceled. The Washington...
PLAINVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Nicholas T. Hastings of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia, and obstructing justice. Nicholas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Misty D. Rickett of Evansville, IN for an Effingham County...
EFFINGHAM, IL
wevv.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County

Crews are currently at the scene of a fatality crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Gibson County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it happened near the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 950 East on Tuesday morning. We're told SR 64 is currently closed in the area of the crash, about two miles west of Oakland City.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 47 year old James A. Traxler of Effingham for possession of burglary tools. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Benjamin J. Swanson of Dieterich for domestic battery. Benjamin was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Cory Cardinal, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 and the bond was posted. Ryan Werden, 39, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Shelby Becerra, 33,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBC.com

Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana

Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Local man jailed for rape

A Knox County man has been charged with Rape. According to jail logs, 41-year-old Mark Meylor of Oaktown was booked into the Knox County Security Center on the charge at 10:30-pm Thursday. No bond was set.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Invasive species found in Knox County

One Knox County agency wants people to be on the lookout for an invasive species. Knox County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area says small carpet grass has been spotted for the first time in the county. Small Carpetgrass or Arthraxon hispidus originated in Japan and Eastern Asa. It grows up...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery

A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
CROSSVILLE, IL

