The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Lebanon woman. On September 26, 2022, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was discovered over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. Deputies searched the area east of the residence, along the highway, and located the body. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office followed several leads that led to the identification of the body. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said his office is following up on several leads.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO