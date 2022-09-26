Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon
A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
myozarksonline.com
Laclede County Sheriff Department Investigating Suspicious Death
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a Lebanon woman. On September 26, 2022, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was discovered over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. Deputies searched the area east of the residence, along the highway, and located the body. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office followed several leads that led to the identification of the body. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said his office is following up on several leads.
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com
Student Arrested After Multiple Weapons Found at Laquey R-V School
Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile after school officials found multiple guns in their possession. Reports say a teacher at the school noticed the student acting suspicious and pulled them out into the hall. The teacher then contacted a resource officer. The resource officer then...
myozarksonline.com
Couple With Lebanon Ties Die In Officer Involved Shooting
A couple with Lebanon ties have been identified as the two people killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Christian County. Authorities say 37-year-old Timothy Shafer and 23-year-old Donna Bailey were killed after officers in Christian County tried to stop Shafer on Highway 65 early Saturday after suspecting the driver was impaired. Officials say Shafer took off and tried to run over a deputy during the pursuit.
Laclede Record
Laquey school goes on lockdown
Laquey schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon when authorities received a call about a gun on the school grounds. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says no threats were made in the incident at the school. “The teacher was aware and noticed a kid that was fidgeting so she pulled him out of class and discovered that he had a gun on him,” explained Pulaski County Sheriff Jimmy Bench. “The resource officers came, took control of the minor, called us and that’s when we went out there.” For more on this story see the LCR.
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
KTTS
Suspicious Death In Laclede County
(KTTS News) — The Laclede County Sheriff is investigating the suspicious death of a woman from Lebanon. The body of Hope Arnold, 33, was found Monday on an embankment near Highway 66 and Hazelgreen. A preliminary autopsy shows she died from blunt force trauma. KY3 says Arnold was released...
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Deputies get busy with drug busts
A Cole County man is arrested with methamphetamine. Deputies pulled Sean Hoehn over this week at the Highway 50 / 179 intersection. He was taken to the Cole County Jail. Three others were arrested in a bust that turned up meth and a stolen gun. Officers raided the Lake Side Motel in Apache Flats. Ashley Allen, Mindy Hees and Edgar Walters were all taken into custody.
kjluradio.com
Cole County drug raid reveals meth & stolen gun
Three people are arrested during a drug raid in Cole County. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office reports the raid took place Monday afternoon just west of Jefferson City in the 5000 block of Business 50 W, commonly known as Lake Side Motel. As a result of the search, officers...
Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Morgan County left a Gravois Mills man with serious injuries. The crash happened just after 7:05 p.m. on Georgia Road near Ginger Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 78-year-old Robert C. Martin was thrown from the motorcycle after he drove off The post Man flown to hospital after Morgan County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Rolla man accused of taking $30K from elderly woman
A Rolla, Missouri man is accused of racking up nearly $30,000 in debit card transactions on a card belonging to an elderly woman's dead husband.
Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ozarks First.com
Lebanon woman died from blunt force trauma right after prison release
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on...
myozarksonline.com
Another Death of an Offender Reported at South Central Correctional Center in Licking
More disturbing news from the South Central Correctional Center in Licking. A 6th offender has died there within a period of the last four weeks. The latest offender to die was 29-year-old Robert Baker, who was serving a six-year sentence for first-degreee tampering with a motor vehicle from Montgomery County. He had served a little over a year of that sentence.
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Endangered Silver Advisory
Officials in Camden County have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing. 74-year-old Elaine Nelson disappeared from Roach, Mo., at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say Nelson has Alzheimer’s. She drives a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus with Missouri license plate JF3Z5B. If you know of Nelson’s...
Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
