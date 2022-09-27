ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, FL

WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend and across the country deployed across the state for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Early morning preparation included stocking up on water, packing snacks and assembling crews members to make the journey to Central Florida areas impacted most by the storm. Several crews were sent to Jacksonville and Gainesville to set up in shelters, with many of those crew members flying in from out of state over the weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot. Updated: 5 hours ago. The hurricane made landfall as a category...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County supervisor of elections sends out mail ballots for 2022 General Election

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, Mark S. Earley, announced the mailing of Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 General Election. “Over the course of the next week, my office will mail out over 63,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots to Leon County voters,” said Supervisor Earley. “In addition, we have already sent out over 1,200 ballots to military and overseas voters so they have extra time to receive and return their ballot.”
LEON COUNTY, FL

