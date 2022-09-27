Read full article on original website
Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Saturday morning temperatures brought a feeling of fall as most locations were in the 50s as drier air remained over the area. A northwesterly flow will maintain that dry air advection at the surface, and dry air aloft will remain camped out over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will mainly be in the mid to upper 80s with a Sunday morning low in the 50s (inland). Rain chances will remain near zero.
Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend and across the country deployed across the state for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Early morning preparation included stocking up on water, packing snacks and assembling crews members to make the journey to Central Florida areas impacted most by the storm. Several crews were sent to Jacksonville and Gainesville to set up in shelters, with many of those crew members flying in from out of state over the weekend.
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees
Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot. Updated: 5 hours ago. The hurricane made landfall as a category...
Joe Bullard being inducted in the National Black Radio Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee radio great Joe Bullard thanked his listeners at 96.1 jamz on Friday, that as he gets ready to head to St. Louis for induction into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame. Joe has been working in radio since the 1960′s, while his career started...
TFD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team deployed to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team has been activated to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The 25-member team was called up early Thursday morning and is now on the ground helping with rescue operations in Lee County, one of the counties hardest hit by the Category 4 storm.
Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
Leon County supervisor of elections sends out mail ballots for 2022 General Election
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Supervisor of Elections for Leon County, Mark S. Earley, announced the mailing of Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 General Election. “Over the course of the next week, my office will mail out over 63,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots to Leon County voters,” said Supervisor Earley. “In addition, we have already sent out over 1,200 ballots to military and overseas voters so they have extra time to receive and return their ballot.”
