TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend and across the country deployed across the state for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Early morning preparation included stocking up on water, packing snacks and assembling crews members to make the journey to Central Florida areas impacted most by the storm. Several crews were sent to Jacksonville and Gainesville to set up in shelters, with many of those crew members flying in from out of state over the weekend.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO