Arrest made in connection with Laree Arnold’s Death
A Camdenton man has been arrested in connection with the death of Hope Laree Arnold, whose body was found alongside the road in the 33-thousand block of Route 66 on Monday morning. According to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, they believe that Arnold’s death is related to a wreck that happened on the afternoon of September 9th. The investigation revealed that two 9-1-1 calls were made to Laclede County on the 9th, and a witness said a man got out of the wrecked vehicle, picked up a bleeding female, and put her inside a pickup. When troopers arrived at the same crash site they found a car on fire and no one around. During the follow-up investigation by members of the Highway Patrol, they were unable to identify the driver of the car, nor the passenger, and while the witness was able to give a license plate number, troopers were unable to make contact with the driver of the pickup. On September 26th, a human arm was found lying in the driveway in the 33-thousand block of Route 66, and then located the decomposing body of Hope Laree Arnold, more than 100 feet from the September 9th crash site. On Thursday, (9/29) investigators from the Sheriff’s Office located the pickup and the man and woman who were occupants of the vehicle. They told officers that they drove 39-year-old Robert Eugene Nyman and the injured Laree Arnold to an address in Pulaski County.
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Ellis knowingly possessed a Hi-Point 9-millimeter carbine on November 23th of last year…and illegally possessed methamphetamine on September 27th of this year and fentanyl on the same date. Ellis entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 3rd and a preliminary hearing on October 17th.
Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County
A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Fatal Camden County Crash
A woman from Linn Creek was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that 61-year-old, Teresa L. Richardson, was westbound on Route A around 1:30 when she crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a tree. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. This was Troop I’s 11th fatality for the month of September, and the 59th of the year.
Phase 2 of Jefferson at Railroad tracks begins next week
MoDOT Crews continue work on Jefferson at Commercial in Lebanon and phase 1 is just about complete, and Phase 2 could begin as early as Tuesday. Area Engineer Danny Roeger said phase 2 will have a significant impact on traffic flow…. My Ozarks Online · Pb09302202roeger. Drivers are...
Project 360 buys a new building
Project 360 has been helping homeless and at-risk youth since its Sound House opened in 2015. Those services are expected to expand in the coming months and years with the purchase of a new building. The building, located at 1015 N Jefferson Ave. in Lebanon, is planned to house up to 18 homeless teens when renovations are complete. Patti Brayfield with Project 360 says this has been the plan since the beginning.
Blue Star Families of Missouri donated more than $9,000 worth of food on Tuesday for the Snack in the Pack Program
Blue Star Families of Missouri donated more than $9,000 worth of food on Tuesday for the Snack in the Pack Program at the Waynesville R-VI School District. The district estimates the value of the donated food at $1.67 per pound, making the donation of 5422.75 pounds of food worth $9001.77. Tai Kimes, Blue Star Families’ chapter director for Missouri, noted that the donated food included kid-friendly items, such as spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, cereal, crackers, and cookies. “These items could not have come at a more crucial time for the children in our community,” said Tina Rowden, the coordinator of grant management for the Waynesville R-VI School District. “Our Snack in a Pack numbers are growing substantially this year.” In May 2022, Waynesville R-VI students had 325 students receiving Snack in a Pack. As of last week, 724 students are receiving SIAP and that number is expected to climb. Approximately 70% of Waynesville R-VI students are military-impacted. Students receive free breakfast in the Waynesville R-VI School District; however, due to cuts in state and federal programs, only students who qualify receive free or reduced lunches. Additionally, not meeting the required percentage of families receiving free and reduced meals caused the elimination of after-school super snacks. Snack in a Pack (SIAP) is a supplemental food program that feeds students in the Waynesville R-VI School District over weekends and extended school breaks. During the 2021-2022 school year, SIAP fed approximately 325 students each week. SIAP is a 100% donation-driven program that relies on the generosity of its partners, donors, and community volunteers to continue its mission to feed hungry children and improve educational success. If you would like to be part of the mission to alleviate food insecurity in our schools, please follow the instructions at waynesville.k12.mo.us/Page/6827 to make an online donation. If you are interested in hosting a fundraiser or setting up a Snack in a Pack donation box for your location, please email [email protected] or call (573) 842-2250 for more information.
KJEL TRADING POST 9-30-22
4. GARAGE SALE ON 461 PRARIE RIDGE DRIVE, LEATHER JACKET AND CHAPS, BOOKS 322-2106. 5. STOCKING CAPS, HATS AND SCARFS, POTHOLDERS, DOG DISH HOLDER 288-2440. 8. NEEDS GUN SAFE, HAS TROLLING MOTOR, NEEDS A FRAME SWING 322-4198. 9. GREAT PYRENESE PUPPIES 664-7219. 10. MOTORCYCLE TIRE, HARLEY PANTS AND VEST, MOTORCYCLE...
