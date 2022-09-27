Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Project 360 buys a new building
Project 360 has been helping homeless and at-risk youth since its Sound House opened in 2015. Those services are expected to expand in the coming months and years with the purchase of a new building. The building, located at 1015 N Jefferson Ave. in Lebanon, is planned to house up to 18 homeless teens when renovations are complete. Patti Brayfield with Project 360 says this has been the plan since the beginning.
myozarksonline.com
Phase 2 of Jefferson at Railroad tracks begins next week
MoDOT Crews continue work on Jefferson at Commercial in Lebanon and phase 1 is just about complete, and Phase 2 could begin as early as Tuesday. Area Engineer Danny Roeger said phase 2 will have a significant impact on traffic flow…. My Ozarks Online · Pb09302202roeger. Drivers are...
Laclede Record
TIMOTHY WAYNE SHAFER
Timothy Wayne Shafer, 37, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ozark. He was born Sept. 5, 1985, in Bakersfield, Calif. to Paul Anthony Dice and Tammy Irene Shafer. Timothy was preceded in death by his father and grandmother, Boots F.M. Finney. He worked as a framer for several...
Laclede Record
DONNA MARIE BAILEY (McDERMOTT)
Donna Marie Bailey (McDermott), 23, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Springfield. She was born May 22, 1999, in San Bernardino, Calif. When Donna was just 13 years old she was adopted by Josh and Leia McDermott of Lebanon. She shared her childhood with one older sister Cassandra Townsend of Lebanon; one younger sister JC Taylor of Illinois, and will leave memories of the time she spent with her two younger sisters, both of Lebanon.
myozarksonline.com
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court
36-year-old Jamie Earl Ellis of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Court documents allege that Ellis knowingly possessed a Hi-Point 9-millimeter carbine on November 23th of last year…and illegally possessed methamphetamine on September 27th of this year and fentanyl on the same date. Ellis entered not guilty pleas to all three charges. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 3rd and a preliminary hearing on October 17th.
Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)An Eldon man was sentenced in two separate first-degree property damage cases Wednesday. Both incidents happened Feb. 23. He was sentenced to four years in prison for each case. Jarod Long, 32, drove through the entrance of Boone Medical Group at 931 Highway D in Osage Beach and fled the scene. In the The post Miller County man sentenced in separate property damage cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Suspicious death: body of Lebanon woman found
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about what might have happened to a Lebanon woman whose body they found on Monday, Sept. 26. The body of Hope L. Arnold, 33, of Lebanon was found in an embankment on Route 66 on Sept. 26. The body was found on […]
Springfield Police say domestic violence is increasing, especially in this part of town
The Springfield Police Department's weekly crime report focused on an increase in domestic violence.
myozarksonline.com
Blue Star Families of Missouri donated more than $9,000 worth of food on Tuesday for the Snack in the Pack Program
Blue Star Families of Missouri donated more than $9,000 worth of food on Tuesday for the Snack in the Pack Program at the Waynesville R-VI School District. The district estimates the value of the donated food at $1.67 per pound, making the donation of 5422.75 pounds of food worth $9001.77. Tai Kimes, Blue Star Families’ chapter director for Missouri, noted that the donated food included kid-friendly items, such as spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, cereal, crackers, and cookies. “These items could not have come at a more crucial time for the children in our community,” said Tina Rowden, the coordinator of grant management for the Waynesville R-VI School District. “Our Snack in a Pack numbers are growing substantially this year.” In May 2022, Waynesville R-VI students had 325 students receiving Snack in a Pack. As of last week, 724 students are receiving SIAP and that number is expected to climb. Approximately 70% of Waynesville R-VI students are military-impacted. Students receive free breakfast in the Waynesville R-VI School District; however, due to cuts in state and federal programs, only students who qualify receive free or reduced lunches. Additionally, not meeting the required percentage of families receiving free and reduced meals caused the elimination of after-school super snacks. Snack in a Pack (SIAP) is a supplemental food program that feeds students in the Waynesville R-VI School District over weekends and extended school breaks. During the 2021-2022 school year, SIAP fed approximately 325 students each week. SIAP is a 100% donation-driven program that relies on the generosity of its partners, donors, and community volunteers to continue its mission to feed hungry children and improve educational success. If you would like to be part of the mission to alleviate food insecurity in our schools, please follow the instructions at waynesville.k12.mo.us/Page/6827 to make an online donation. If you are interested in hosting a fundraiser or setting up a Snack in a Pack donation box for your location, please email [email protected] or call (573) 842-2250 for more information.
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Derges stripped of humanitarian of the year honor
A former Branson area licensed assistant physician convicted of multiple federal crimes has been stripped of a humanitarian award. Tricia Derges, who owned and operated Ozark Valley Medical Clinic in Branson, Springfield and Ozark, was convicted June 27, 2022 on 22 counts including 10 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of distributing drugs over the internet without a valid prescription, and two counts of making false statements to a federal law enforcement agent.
sgfcitizen.org
Not your average flipper: Springfield group renovates 15 homes, then sells below-market
Marsha Hatfield spent most of her adult life as a renter. She was a homeowner briefly in 2006, just before the housing market plummeted. But like a lot of people at that time, Hatfield lost that home to foreclosure. Her now-adult children have told her all that moving around from...
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
myozarksonline.com
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
KYTV
School leaders place Laquey School District on lockdown following incident
LAQUEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says everyone is safe following an incident at Laquey schools. The school placed students on lockdown Monday as authorities investigated. KY3 received multiple calls about a possible active shooter. Sheriff Jimmy Bench says that did not happen. Sheriff Bench says...
KYTV
Springfield broadcaster Art Hains receives updated diagnosis
The Ozark Mountain School District is considering a significant change at its three campuses, and its giving the public an opportunity to learn more about the possibility. Reeds Spring, Mo. School Districts cancels “listening sessions” to be conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick...
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
KYTV
Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews in Osage Beach have been working a sinkhole that developed on the west side of town. “We knew almost immediately that this was going to be a 24/7 response,” said Sam Henley, Emergency Management Director for Camden County. It started last week when...
myozarksonline.com
KJEL TRADING POST 9-30-22
4. GARAGE SALE ON 461 PRARIE RIDGE DRIVE, LEATHER JACKET AND CHAPS, BOOKS 322-2106. 5. STOCKING CAPS, HATS AND SCARFS, POTHOLDERS, DOG DISH HOLDER 288-2440. 8. NEEDS GUN SAFE, HAS TROLLING MOTOR, NEEDS A FRAME SWING 322-4198. 9. GREAT PYRENESE PUPPIES 664-7219. 10. MOTORCYCLE TIRE, HARLEY PANTS AND VEST, MOTORCYCLE...
