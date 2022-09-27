Blue Star Families of Missouri donated more than $9,000 worth of food on Tuesday for the Snack in the Pack Program at the Waynesville R-VI School District. The district estimates the value of the donated food at $1.67 per pound, making the donation of 5422.75 pounds of food worth $9001.77. Tai Kimes, Blue Star Families’ chapter director for Missouri, noted that the donated food included kid-friendly items, such as spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, cereal, crackers, and cookies. “These items could not have come at a more crucial time for the children in our community,” said Tina Rowden, the coordinator of grant management for the Waynesville R-VI School District. “Our Snack in a Pack numbers are growing substantially this year.” In May 2022, Waynesville R-VI students had 325 students receiving Snack in a Pack. As of last week, 724 students are receiving SIAP and that number is expected to climb. Approximately 70% of Waynesville R-VI students are military-impacted. Students receive free breakfast in the Waynesville R-VI School District; however, due to cuts in state and federal programs, only students who qualify receive free or reduced lunches. Additionally, not meeting the required percentage of families receiving free and reduced meals caused the elimination of after-school super snacks. Snack in a Pack (SIAP) is a supplemental food program that feeds students in the Waynesville R-VI School District over weekends and extended school breaks. During the 2021-2022 school year, SIAP fed approximately 325 students each week. SIAP is a 100% donation-driven program that relies on the generosity of its partners, donors, and community volunteers to continue its mission to feed hungry children and improve educational success. If you would like to be part of the mission to alleviate food insecurity in our schools, please follow the instructions at waynesville.k12.mo.us/Page/6827 to make an online donation. If you are interested in hosting a fundraiser or setting up a Snack in a Pack donation box for your location, please email [email protected] or call (573) 842-2250 for more information.

