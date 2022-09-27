Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Digital transformation: why it matters to companies and consumers?
(BPT) - By Lee Sam-soo, CDO at LG ElectronicsTo bring innovation to every point along the value chain, and ultimately provide maximum and differentiated value to customers, LG Electronics (LG) is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
getnews.info
Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data
Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfcoastmedia.com
10 statistics that show the cost of a data breach to companies
Beyond Identity collected figures and statistics from IBM's 2022 Cost of a Data Breach Report to understand how data breaches impact companies and consumers. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
getnews.info
Wallpaper Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4%
The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Wallpaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,...
3printr.com
DB Schenker drives digital innovation for supply chains
In pilot projects, DB Schenker, a specialist for land transport, air and sea freight as well as a provider of comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management, has successfully tested the virtual warehouse, which is aimed at customers from the mechanical engineering, automotive and rail transport markets. This involved producing parts such as handles, trim and housings on demand close to the customer. Without pre-production and warehousing, on-demand production reduces capital commitment costs. The new Schenker service with virtual warehouse is now being offered to a large number of customers worldwide.
What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?
Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation
NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation.
globalspec.com
Watch as researchers explore an untapped reserve of oil and gas resources
Modern societies are still very much dependent on oil and gas resources for their smooth functioning. However, natural oil and gas resources are limited and non-renewable. In order to keep up with the growing demand for hydrocarbons, a secure alternate sources of natural oil and gas needs to be discovered. Fortunately, a massive and mostly untapped reserve of oil and gas does exist.
kalkinemedia.com
Opyl (ASX:OPL) collabs with Consentic, launches research screening service
Opyl has collaborated with e-consent platform, Consentic, for tipping up enrolment and recruitment revenues. The company has also launched a new personalised research screening service for its flagship platform. Opyl is aiming to achieve three-digit growth in the global clinical trial market. AI-assisted MedTech company, Opyl Limited’s (ASX:OPL) flagship patient-led...
mrobusinesstoday.com
StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division
Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
Control Engineering
Electric control panel market projected to grow
The electric control panel (ECP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030 to more than $9 billion. The rise in automation and Industry 4.0 have increased the need for ECPs in manufacturing facilities. The global market, particularly in Asia-Pacific, took a hit due...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
thefastmode.com
MD7, Digital Bridge, Zayo & Houlihan Lokey Discuss Urgency of Building Digital Infrastructure
Four digital infrastructure experts will participate in the Mobile World Congress Las Vegas Tower & Fiber Roundtable Discussion on September 28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The panel is comprised of company representatives from MD7, Digital Bridge, Zayo and Houlihan Lokey, and was formed by the GSMA Mobile World...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Growth Factors Analysis, And Forecast To 2030
Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
thefastmode.com
Sitetracker Secures $96M in Funding to to Scale its Global Capabilities for Renewable Energy
Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M, which will enable the company to scale its global capabilities to support renewable energy, 5G, fiber, and telecom digital infrastructure worldwide. Energize Ventures led a new round of...
thefastmode.com
Lumen Technologies Unveils New Subsea Fiber Route Between the U.S. & France
One year after Lumen Technologies established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025
Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Emerging Technologies, And Forecast 2030
Global Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
Comments / 0