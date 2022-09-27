ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

gulfcoastmedia.com

Digital transformation: why it matters to companies and consumers?

(BPT) - By Lee Sam-soo, CDO at LG ElectronicsTo bring innovation to every point along the value chain, and ultimately provide maximum and differentiated value to customers, LG Electronics (LG) is …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Recycled Glass Market Will Expected to Reach USD 5.27 Billion By 2027| Reports and Data

Government schemes promoting effective waste management and sustainable development are propelling the market growth. The Global Recycled Glass Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.27 from USD 3.63 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the major implementation of effective waste management & sustainable development, along with favorable government initiatives promoting the usage of recycled glass. Several countries across the globe are working towards the waste glass deposit program for managing waste. For instance, in England, all drink containers made of plastic, metal, or glass are covered under the deposit-return scheme run by the regional government. The scheme was introduced to reduce the amount of litter polluting sea and land recurring a small cash sum to consumers who return their cans and bottles. Similar kinds of schemes are operational in 38 countries across the globe.
ENVIRONMENT
gulfcoastmedia.com

10 statistics that show the cost of a data breach to companies

Beyond Identity collected figures and statistics from IBM's 2022 Cost of a Data Breach Report to understand how data breaches impact companies and consumers. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
BUSINESS
getnews.info

Wallpaper Market Size to Surpass US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4%

The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Wallpaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth,...
MARKETS
3printr.com

DB Schenker drives digital innovation for supply chains

In pilot projects, DB Schenker, a specialist for land transport, air and sea freight as well as a provider of comprehensive logistics solutions and global supply chain management, has successfully tested the virtual warehouse, which is aimed at customers from the mechanical engineering, automotive and rail transport markets. This involved producing parts such as handles, trim and housings on demand close to the customer. Without pre-production and warehousing, on-demand production reduces capital commitment costs. The new Schenker service with virtual warehouse is now being offered to a large number of customers worldwide.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?

Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
WGAU

India raises interest rate to 5.90% to tame inflation

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation.
BUSINESS
globalspec.com

Watch as researchers explore an untapped reserve of oil and gas resources

Modern societies are still very much dependent on oil and gas resources for their smooth functioning. However, natural oil and gas resources are limited and non-renewable. In order to keep up with the growing demand for hydrocarbons, a secure alternate sources of natural oil and gas needs to be discovered. Fortunately, a massive and mostly untapped reserve of oil and gas does exist.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kalkinemedia.com

Opyl (ASX:OPL) collabs with Consentic, launches research screening service

Opyl has collaborated with e-consent platform, Consentic, for tipping up enrolment and recruitment revenues. The company has also launched a new personalised research screening service for its flagship platform. Opyl is aiming to achieve three-digit growth in the global clinical trial market. AI-assisted MedTech company, Opyl Limited’s (ASX:OPL) flagship patient-led...
BUSINESS
mrobusinesstoday.com

StandardAero appoints Kim Ashmun as President for the Components & Accessories Division

Kim Ashmun will be responsible for the commercial, operational, financial and technical performance of StandardAero’s Components and Accessories business units and facilities. StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider has appointed Kim Ashmun to serve at the position of President of the company’s Components & Accessories (C&A) division. In...
BUSINESS
Control Engineering

Electric control panel market projected to grow

The electric control panel (ECP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030 to more than $9 billion. The rise in automation and Industry 4.0 have increased the need for ECPs in manufacturing facilities. The global market, particularly in Asia-Pacific, took a hit due...
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Growth Factors Analysis, And Forecast To 2030

Global Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Construction Equipment Manufacturing Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
CONSTRUCTION
thefastmode.com

Sitetracker Secures $96M in Funding to to Scale its Global Capabilities for Renewable Energy

Sitetracker, the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M, which will enable the company to scale its global capabilities to support renewable energy, 5G, fiber, and telecom digital infrastructure worldwide. Energize Ventures led a new round of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Lumen Technologies Unveils New Subsea Fiber Route Between the U.S. & France

One year after Lumen Technologies established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Leaders Expect Circular Economy to Increase Profits Through 2025

Close to 74% of supply chain leaders expect profits to increase between now and 2025 as a result of applying circular economy principles, according to a Gartner survey. On average, supply chain organizations have been applying circular economy principles for three years to approximately 16% of their product portfolio. “There...
ECONOMY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Emerging Technologies, And Forecast 2030

Global Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Analysis With Strategic Insights For 2022-2030. The Industrial Bogie Hearth Furnaces Market Research Report Examines The Market In Precise Detail During The Anticipated Period 2022-2030. The Report Covers Comprehensive Data On Emerging Trends, Market Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Restraints That Can Change The Market Dynamics Of The Industry. It Provides An In-Depth Analysis Of The Market Segments Which Include Products, Applications, And Competitor Analysis.
CONSTRUCTION

