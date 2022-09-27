Read full article on original website
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
Warning for Samsung owners as ‘data breach’ leaks customers’ personal info online
SAMSUNG has admitted that it suffered a cyber security breach in July that compromised the data of some users in the U.S. The hack revealed customers’ names, birthdays, contact information and more, the South Korean tech titan said Friday. Samsung, one of the world's biggest smartphone manufacturers, said it...
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Riskiest places to swipe your credit card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card fraud in 2020. Important:. This is why it's so important to know where the risks are, so you can better protect...
komando.com
A hacker’s secret weapon: Your reused passwords – Why now is the time to stop this bad practice
How many sites and services do you keep accounts with? Between shopping, banking, apps, work and social media, do you have 20 accounts? Or perhaps more than 100? Tap or click here for 10 tips to secure your accounts with strong passwords. We hope you’re not using the same password...
Google rolls out tool for users to request excluding search results that contain private information
Google on Wednesday said it has begun rolling out an option for users to request excluding search results featuring their phone numbers and other sensitive personal information, potentially adding an extra layer of protection for private data online.
laptopmag.com
A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire
A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
Former MoviePass CEOs Sued by SEC for Allegedly Misleading Investors Over $10/Month Profit Plan
The former MoviePass leadership is not getting a pass on fraud charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth, the former CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), for allegedly misleading investors under the $9.99 per month moviegoing subscription. As reported by Insider, the SEC filing claimed Lowe and Farnsworth “devised fraudulent tactics” to hide information and “falsely and misleadingly” led the public to believe their site was unsuccessful in subscribers to save money. “Faced with debilitating negative cash flows — rather than tell the public the truth — Farnsworth...
‘There’s one email’: worried Optus customers outraged by lack of help since data breach
Optus customers have been left feeling vulnerable and outraged by the company’s poor communication a week after it announced a massive cyber-attack affecting millions of Australians. Karen Walker says finding clear information about what happened – and what data has been stolen – has been incredibly difficult.
itsecuritywire.com
Fast Company Cyber-attacks Impact Website and News Account
American business magazine Fast Company confirmed that hackers broke into its content management system and took control of its Apple News account (CMS). The monthly publication emphasizes commerce, technology, and design. The publication additionally releases six print issues yearly in addition to its online edition. Tuesday night, Apple News announced on Twitter that Fast Company’s account had been suspended because hackers had posted two offensive messages on it. This cyberattack is the second one that Fast Company has experienced in recent days.
Police say hacker concealed ID in Australian privacy breach
The computer hacker who stole personal data of almost 10 million customers of a telecommunications company in one of Australia’s worst privacy breaches used techniques to conceal their identity, actions and whereabouts, police said on Friday.Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough, who heads cyber investigations, said the international probe, that includes the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, into the Optus cyberattack last week would be “long and complex.”"You can be assured that our very clever and dedicated cyber investigators are focused on delivering justice for those whose personal information has been compromised,” Gough said.The government blames lax cybersecurity...
Study Finds More Than Two-Thirds of Consumers Chase Deals, Not Merchants
Study Finds More Than Two-Thirds of Consumers Chase Deals, Not Merchants. Understanding the three online shopper personas — along with their preferences for pricing and their loyalty to favorite merchants — is essential to creating effective customer blueprints that look beyond typical demographic categories and product-centric segmentation. Indeed, more than two-thirds of online shoppers frequently opt for deals over loyalty, with 38% of shoppers identified as deal chasers, 36% as persuadables and just 26% as loyal customers who prioritize shopping at their favorite merchant over finding the best possible deal.
Digital Trends
More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data
If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
Optus data breach: everything we know so far about what happened
Who is the attacker? How was the data accessed? What was taken? Digital security experts explain
gulfcoastmedia.com
