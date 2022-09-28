Read full article on original website
One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216
The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed
The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
Three men behind last year's $100 million publicly traded New Jersey deli charged in alleged stock fraud campaign
Three men behind last year's Hometown Deli public markets debacle have been charged in alleged stock market manipulation. The orchestrated scheme helped a local New Jersey deli sport a market capitalization of $100 million. Hedge funder David Einhorn had called out the company as an example of the SEC's negligence...
Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy MUST testify for FTC probe into its Prime service amid claims users cannot easily cancel membership's recurring charges
Amazon.com's founder and chief executive will both be forced to forced to address allegations scammed customers into signing up for its Prime service, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Wednesday - or face federal action. The announcement comes as the government watchdog continues to probe claims Amazon illegally pushed its...
US News and World Report
Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal
(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
Former MoviePass CEOs Sued by SEC for Allegedly Misleading Investors Over $10/Month Profit Plan
The former MoviePass leadership is not getting a pass on fraud charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth, the former CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), for allegedly misleading investors under the $9.99 per month moviegoing subscription. As reported by Insider, the SEC filing claimed Lowe and Farnsworth “devised fraudulent tactics” to hide information and “falsely and misleadingly” led the public to believe their site was unsuccessful in subscribers to save money. “Faced with debilitating negative cash flows — rather than tell the public the truth — Farnsworth...
Meta board approves personal security to outgoing executive Sheryl Sandberg
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) said on Friday its board had approved providing personal security services to former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, citing "continuing threats to her safety".
International Business Times
Democrats Slam Amazon's 'Anticompetitive Playbook' In FTC Request To Block iRobot Deal
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and several Democratic House lawmakers are requesting that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) stop Amazon's proposal to acquire robotic vacuum manufacturer iRobot, Axios reported Thursday, citing a letter submitted to the regulator Wednesday. "We are writing regarding our concerns with Amazon's proposed $1.65 billion acquisition of...
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta workers that he will freeze hiring and warns company will ‘steadily reduce headcount growth’ during the next year
Facebook owner Meta has announced a freeze on hiring new staff amid plans to cut costs by at least 10 per cent in the coming months. Mark Zuckerberg, who founded the social media giant, said the group would ‘further restructure’ due to its struggling advertising business. Meta, which...
Benzinga
Chief Financial Officer of Braze Makes $578K Sale
Isabelle Winkles, Chief Financial Officer at Braze BRZE, reported a large insider sell on September 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Winkles sold 17,062 shares of Braze. The total transaction amounted to $578,401.
