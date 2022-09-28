ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MarketRealist

One Lucky eBay User Sold an Erroneous U.S. Quarter for $216

The U.S. Mint has been making quarters since 1796, with the first design concept — showing Liberty on one side and an eagle on the other — lasting until 1930. Then came the familiar design with George Washington on one side and an eagle with outstretched wings on the reverse. Since 1975, the U.S Mint has released quarters honoring America’s bicentennial, the U.S. states and territories, and — most recently — the contributions of American women. But which quarters are worth more money?
Daily Mail

Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed

The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
Daily Mail

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy MUST testify for FTC probe into its Prime service amid claims users cannot easily cancel membership's recurring charges

Amazon.com's founder and chief executive will both be forced to forced to address allegations scammed customers into signing up for its Prime service, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Wednesday - or face federal action. The announcement comes as the government watchdog continues to probe claims Amazon illegally pushed its...
US News and World Report

Regulator Seeks More Documents in Standard General's $5.4 Billion Tegna Deal

(Reuters) -The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday asked investment firm Standard General to produce further information about its proposed $5.4 billion takeover of U.S. broadcaster Tegna Inc. The FCC said it needed further information in order to review applications seeking consent to transfer control of Tegna's subsidiaries, which own...
IndieWire

Former MoviePass CEOs Sued by SEC for Allegedly Misleading Investors Over $10/Month Profit Plan

The former MoviePass leadership is not getting a pass on fraud charges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against former MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe and Ted Farnsworth, the former CEO of MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), for allegedly misleading investors under the $9.99 per month moviegoing subscription. As reported by Insider, the SEC filing claimed Lowe and Farnsworth “devised fraudulent tactics” to hide information and “falsely and misleadingly” led the public to believe their site was unsuccessful in subscribers to save money. “Faced with debilitating negative cash flows — rather than tell the public the truth — Farnsworth...
International Business Times

Democrats Slam Amazon's 'Anticompetitive Playbook' In FTC Request To Block iRobot Deal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and several Democratic House lawmakers are requesting that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) stop Amazon's proposal to acquire robotic vacuum manufacturer iRobot, Axios reported Thursday, citing a letter submitted to the regulator Wednesday. "We are writing regarding our concerns with Amazon's proposed $1.65 billion acquisition of...
Benzinga

Chief Financial Officer of Braze Makes $578K Sale

Isabelle Winkles, Chief Financial Officer at Braze BRZE, reported a large insider sell on September 26, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Winkles sold 17,062 shares of Braze. The total transaction amounted to $578,401.
