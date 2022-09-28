ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More

Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE

Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet

WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
ewrestlingnews.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW

Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ENTERTAINMENT
ewrestlingnews.com

Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar

The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”

One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Reveals Who His Toughest Jackhammer Was, More

During a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg named The Big Show as the toughest person he’s ever hit a Jackhammer on. Goldberg says The Big Show didn’t like being upside down, which made it difficult on him. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com

Goldberg Talks WCW Run, Trying To Replicate Mike Tyson’s Aura

Goldberg was a force of nature during his legendary run with WCW. Recently, the originator of the Jackhammer spoke about how he tried to differentiate himself during his time there. He would go on to note that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for his character. Goldberg stopped by WWE’s The Bump to talk about his time in Ted Turner’s promotion, and you can read highlights of his appearance below:
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Very Worried Talent Could Miss SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian

WWE is said to be very worried about how Hurricane Ian will affect this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The hurricane has left many in Florida without power, with the storm heading north across the continental United States. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that there are...
FLORIDA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Rhea Ripley Discusses The Online Reactions To Her Antics With Dominik

During a recent interview with Metro UK, The Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley commented on the reactions her antics have had online, what it’s been like working with Damian Priest, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the reactions her antics have had...
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Several Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, including a three-way Tag Team Title match. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade.
