ewrestlingnews.com
News On Big E, Tyler Breeze, WWE NXT, Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, More
Former WWE Champion Big E and former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE’s ‘The Bump.’. You can check out the official announcement below:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from this week’s episode of WWE NXT...
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Discusses ‘Crappy’ Interaction With Jonah Hill For RAW Guest Host Period
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know?,” to discuss his experience dealing with Jonah Hill in November of 2011. He was slated to be one of RAW’s guest hosts at the time, but that was cancelled. Road Dogg said,
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Says She Still Has Something To Work Toward In WWE
Even though she's won most of the WWE titles that she's eligible for, Damage CTRL leader Bayley says she still has more goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. In an interview with Newsweek, the former "NXT," "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed that she has her sights set on winning one of WWE's signature events.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Chokes Out The Miz on Raw, Nikki ASH Breaks Down Following Loss
– The Miz can’t escape Dexter Lumis, and he ended up getting choked out on tonight’s show. Miz hired a group of security guards on tonight’s show, but Lumis was able to take them all out and then choked out the Raw star:. – Nikki A.S.H. again...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Devastating Move She Has Not Busted Out Yet
WWE star Ronda Rousey has incorporated moves from her MMA days into her pro wrestling arsenal, such as punches and submissions, including her arm bar finisher. Rousey also uses moves that work in WWE but wouldn't fit in UFC, such as Piper's Pit, an homage to the late Roddy Piper which is a combination Death Valley Driver and Samoan Drop. While streaming on her Youtube channel, the two-time WWE Women's Champion teased the debut of a new move.
ewrestlingnews.com
Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match Set For WWE Extreme Rules
A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match will take place. WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Closes Performance Center Due To Hurricane Ian, Former NJPW Wrestler Spotted
As previously noted, WWE was slated to hold NXT 2.0 house shows in Florida this weekend, but the shows have been postponed as Hurricane Ian has caused mass evacuation orders in the state. The live event scheduled for Friday, September 30th from the University Area Community Complex in Tampa, FL...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Happy MJF Is Back With AEW
Fightful Select is reporting that several people within Warner Bros. Discovery are happy that MJF has returned to the company. One person pointed out that AEW has actually been a “consistent ratings success” for WBD. The report also adds that MJF suggesting in a recent interview that he...
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Promoting Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder In Recent Twitter Ad
While her status with WWE might be up in the air as of late, Naomi has kept herself in the public eye. She’s appeared with Sasha Banks during New York Fashion Week, and now she finds herself in an ad campaign for one of the largest media properties in the world.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Wrestlers From Tampa, FL Backstage At Dynamite, Saraya Pulled From Monster Mania
AEW wrestlers Jay Lethal and The Gunn Club are in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings. They made the trip from Tampa, FL despite Tony Khan saying that talent who lived in Florida did not have to show up at the TV tapings due to Hurricane Ian.
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Reveals Who His Toughest Jackhammer Was, More
During a recent appearance on WWE’s “The Bump,” WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg named The Big Show as the toughest person he’s ever hit a Jackhammer on. Goldberg says The Big Show didn’t like being upside down, which made it difficult on him. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg Talks WCW Run, Trying To Replicate Mike Tyson’s Aura
Goldberg was a force of nature during his legendary run with WCW. Recently, the originator of the Jackhammer spoke about how he tried to differentiate himself during his time there. He would go on to note that Mike Tyson and the UFC were inspirations for his character. Goldberg stopped by WWE’s The Bump to talk about his time in Ted Turner’s promotion, and you can read highlights of his appearance below:
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Very Worried Talent Could Miss SmackDown Due To Hurricane Ian
WWE is said to be very worried about how Hurricane Ian will affect this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The hurricane has left many in Florida without power, with the storm heading north across the continental United States. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained that there are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Reacts To Sign On RAW, SLAPJACK Resurfaces, MVP Praises NXT 2.0 Star
WWE Superstar MVP took to Twitter this week to give some high praise to WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar Carmelo Hayes. He wrote,. “There’s a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn’t miss! #ballin”. Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK) took to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Discusses The Online Reactions To Her Antics With Dominik
During a recent interview with Metro UK, The Judgement Day’s Rhea Ripley commented on the reactions her antics have had online, what it’s been like working with Damian Priest, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On the reactions her antics have had...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, including a three-way Tag Team Title match. You can check out the updated AEW Rampage lineup below:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade.
