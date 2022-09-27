Read full article on original website
The Wrestling World Begins To React To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
As we reported earlier here on eWn, Antonio Inoki passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Japan. The pro wrestling legend left us at the age of 79. As you’d expect, the wrestling world is mourning the loss of a true legend in this business and the tributes continue to pour in through social media.
Earl Hebner Says Andre The Giant Once Gave Him Two Black Eyes
Former WWE referee Earl Hebner was a recent guest on a livestream for K & S Wrestlefest. During the livestream, the legendary referee commented on the time WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant accidentally gave him two black eyes during a spot at a WWE live event. He said,
Booker T Discusses Why He Stopped Taking Backdrops, Mick Foley Not Liking German Suplexes
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his podcast, “The Hall Of Fame,” to discuss several professional wrestling related topics. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Why he wouldn’t take backdrops after 30:. “That was just me because I always had...
WWE NXT LEVEL UP Results for September 30, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!
Notes On Changes Made To AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane Ian
Multiple changes were made to this week’s AEW Dynamite as a result of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane is currently sweeping across Florida, where many wrestlers reside, with Tony Khan informing talent they did not need to attend Dynamite as their safety came first. According to Fightful Select, Swerve Strickland...
Sean Waltman: Billy Gunn Being Part Of DX Reunion Might Have Been More Probable Months Ago
D-Generation X will reunite on the October 10th episode of WWE RAW for the 25th-anniversary celebration. WWE is advertising Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman for the celebration, but not Billy Gunn, who is currently employed by AEW. While speaking on AdFreeShows, Waltman was asked about the...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For New Tag Team
Veer Mahaan and Sanga as the tag team, Indus Sher, recently reunited. Last weekend at a WWE NXT house show in Citrus Springs, FL, the two men partnered up once again to take on Andre Chase and an unknown talent. It was the first match they have worked together since defeating Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz at the WWE Superstar Spectacle, an event showcasing Indian talent, in January 2021.
Report: Significant Plans Lined Up For WWE Superstar
The Judgment Day has been booked as a top faction since its creation with now-former leader Edge. After Finn Balor turned heel and kicked Edge out of the group to align with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, the booking of the group hasn’t changed. WrestleVotes reported today that WWE...
Lio Rush Confirms He Is Cleared, Will Participate In RevPro Event
It appears that Lio Rush is medically cleared to compete. The former WWE and AEW standout took to Twitter to announce an update on his medical status, which you can see below. Rush is set to appear for British wrestling promotion RevPro, and will take part in their J-Cup tournament. The Man of the Hour joins Robbie X, Connor Mills, Will Kaven, and Leon Slater as announced competitors.
Report – WWE Considering Changing The Date Of Its Day 1 Pay-Per-View Event
The date of next year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event may be changing. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been some talk that the company will be moving the pay-per-view event away from January 1st. With that being said, the event will remain at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia but it may take on a different date.
Update On The WWE Performance Center Following Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida has temporarily shut down operations due to Hurricane Ian. There was a lot of damage done, as over two million homes and buildings in Florida have lost power due to the hurricane. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter...
Renee Paquette Comments On Getting To See Jon Moxley Wrestle Live
During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Renee Paquette commented on getting to watch her husband Jon Moxley wrestle live for the first time in nearly two years at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On watching Dynamite...
Backstage Rumor On When WWE Will Reveal The “White Rabbit”
One of the more interesting angles in pro wrestling right now is WWE’s “White Rabbit” mystery. Fans have seen QR codes that link to videos, all teasing the reveal of an unknown figure within the WWE Universe. The song “White Rabbit” has also played in arenas during commercial breaks, backed by special lighting. Many have speculated that this could mean the return of Bray Wyatt. A new report from Fightful sheds some light on what WWE’s plans are for the “White Rabbit” reveal.
Ricky Morton Hates That The ‘Sacredness’ Of The Wrestling Business Is Gone
During a recent appearance on the “Insider’s Edge” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton commented on not being a fan of the “sacredness” of the wrestling business and the locker room no longer existing these days. He said,. “Our business being scared. Nowadays everybody...
AEW Reportedly Interested In Top Free Agent
This week on AEW Dynamite, The Forbidden Door was once again unlocked due to All Elite Wrestling’s use of Bandido and Juice Robinson. On the program, Robinson and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley competed in a World Title Eliminator Match before Bandido fell to ROH World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho in the main event.
Bayley Reveals Who She’d Want To Join Damage CTRL For Their WarGames Team
Bayley was recently interviewed by WWE Germany’s Die Woche to discuss several professional wrestling topics, including who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On who she would want on her WarGames team besides Damage CTRL:
Warner Bros. Reportedly Spoke To Cody Rhodes About Staying In AEW
Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he departed from AEW and returned to WWE earlier this year. According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. discovery reportedly spoke to Rhodes before his departure and tried to convince him to stay with the company. According to sources from Warner Bros. Discovery, “several”...
The Updated Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Card
Following this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, we now have the updated lineup for the Bound for Glory pay-per-view event, which takes place on October 7th from Albany, New York. You can check out the updated Bound for Glory 2022 card below:. Impact World Championship Match:. Josh...
Sami Zayn Posts Photo Of Himself With A Goat, The Boogeyman Interested In WWE Return
Sami Zayn took to Twitter earlier today to post a photo of himself next to a real-life goat. For those unaware, the term GOAT is used as an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time.” You can check out Zayn’s tweet below:. WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently visited...
Roman Reigns, Logan Paul & More Set For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns and Logan Paul are set for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This will likely be a segment to hype up their Crown Jewel matchup in Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:. WWE Intercontinental Championship...
