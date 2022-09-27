Councilman Fox encourages everyone to come out and enjoy a great weekend at the Annual Fairdale Fair

Louisville – Established in 1930, it’s one of the oldest community events in Southwest Jefferson County, and this weekend will mark its return since the pandemic. The 2022 Fairdale Fair will feature rides, games, and many booths.

The Fairdale Fair begins on Thursday, September 29 and continues through Saturday, October 1. The hours are Thursday 6-9 PM, Friday 6-11 PM and Saturday Noon – 11 PM. The fair is located at the Fairdale Playtorium, 10104 Mitchell Hill Road.

“The Fairdale Fair is a great way to kick off the fall season in the shadow of the beautiful Jefferson Memorial Forest, says Councilman Mark Fox (D-13). “You can connect with old friends, enjoy food, games, and music all in a family friendly environment, as you catch the first glimpse of changing leaves. Please join us at one of, if not the oldest community fairs in the Louisville area,” says Fox.

Saturday will kick off with the 92nd Annual Fairdale parade at 11 AM, organized by Janet Underwood of the Fairdale Community Fair Board and Assistant Chief Carrie Blevins with the Fairdale Fire Department. Line up for the parade will begin at approximately 9:30 AM. Please follow the access road between Fairdale High School and St. Teresa of Calcutta Church back to Fairdale Vocational School. The parade’s grand marshals are Russ and Roberta Carty. The Carty’s have been pillars in the Fairdale community for over 90 years. Working throughout the years to help build Fairdale and many of its homes. Mr. Russ was chairman of the Fairdale Fair Board in 1973.

After the parade is ‘Ballin’ at the Fair Car and Truck’ show from Noon – 4 PM at Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Road. This event is presented by the Fairdale High Girls Basketball team. The entry fee to participate is $20. Trophies for Best in Show, Truck & Car, Fairdale Alumni, Queen of the Bluegrass, Coaches Favorite and more will be awarded at 3 PM. For more information on the car and truck show, please contact Coach Mamie Nash at (502) 627-0116 or email [email protected].

Last, but certainly not least, there will be a homemaker contest for culinary, canning, fresh garden vegetables, textiles, Afghans, crocheting, knitting and embroidery, clothing, wood & leather, crafts, art, and amateur photography. All information is available online at https://fairdalefair.com/homemakers-contest.

Sponsors for the Fairdale Fair include Elect Mark Fox, A Plus Signs & Screen Printing LLC, Derby City Pizza Co, Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, Farison Lawn Care, Louisville Inflatables, M.A.R.’s Custom Upholstery, and Smile Doctor.

“I want to say a big thank you to the Fair Board and all the community volunteers who kept this tradition alive following the challenges of the pandemic,” says Fox.

For more information about the Annual Fairdale Fair, please visit https://fairdalefair.com.