Police have launched an investigation after a fatal stabbing in north London.Officers were called at about 5.30pm on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.Police and paramedics found a male, believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.He died a short time later.The Met said inquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim's family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.There have been no arrests.Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO