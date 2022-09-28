ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
The US Sun

Four men arrested after woman is raped in Bolton town centre

FOUR men have been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in a town centre. Police have called the attack a “serious sexual offence” and are quizzing the suspects in custody. The attack happened near Bradshawgate in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Saturday morning. Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives...
The Independent

Ring doorbell camera captures moment burglar snuck into pensioner’s flat as she slept

A Ring camera captured the moment a burglar broke into a pensioner’s home while she slept.John Donakey, 57, from St Helens, Merseyside appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday and was jailed for court years after pleading guilty to nine counts of burglary and one count of going equipped for burglary.Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said Donakey targeted “areas and properties where there are particularly vulnerable and elderly occupants” and Judge Simon Medland KC described the burglaries as ‘mean, cruel and greedy.’The court heard how Donakey – who was first convicted of burglary in 1978 aged just 13 – travelled 100...
BBC

Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached

Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
BBC

Southend BBQ beach ban: Residents could be fined £1,000

Barbecues are expected to be banned from beaches along nine miles of coastline in Essex. Southend-on-Sea City Council proposed the policy after more than 50% voted for a complete ban in a public consultation. The council said it would enforce it using fixed penalty notices, typically costing £100. Restrictions...
The Independent

Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Haringey

Police have launched an investigation after a fatal stabbing in north London.Officers were called at about 5.30pm on Friday to a disturbance in the area of Tottenham High Road, Haringey.Police and paramedics found a male, believed to be in his late teens, with stab injuries, the Metropolitan Police said.He died a short time later.The Met said inquiries are ongoing to ensure that the victim’s family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.There have been no arrests.Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101, ref 5327/30sep.Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is urged to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Read More King Charles ‘to have slimmed-down coronation’ amid cost-of-living crisis - follow liveQueen’s funeral in pictures as royals unite in griefWho waited in line and who didn’t in the queue for the Queen?
BBC

Brierley Hill couple sentenced over animal suffering

A couple have been sentenced after an RSPCA officer discovered "one of the worst animal welfare situations". The charity had to rescue 18 dogs, three cats, six horses and a donkey from a scrap yard behind the home of John and Lisa Evans. The pair, both 46, of Pedmore Road,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Man chased by group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes

A man was reportedly chased by a group 'seen running around with knives' in Milton Keynes. Police said a group of six to eight men were seen with the weapons on Wednesday afternoon (September 28). Thames Valley Police said it appeared that one of the group was being pursued by...
BBC

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue report 60% increase in arson incidents

The number of arson incidents in Lincolnshire increased by 60% over the last year, the fire service has said. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said that between September 2021 and August this year there were 651 deliberate fires, up from 396 the year before. Dan Moss, group manager at the fire...
BBC

St Helens property boss sentenced for cladding form fraud

A property boss submitted fake building cladding safety forms in a "sustained fraud" to feed his gambling addiction, a judge has said. Thomas Clarke, of Rainhill, Merseyside, fraudulently filled in 55 forms which were introduced after the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire which killed 72 people. The 33-year-old admitted signing them...
BBC

Liam Taylor: Essex Police backs life-saving bleed kits

Police have backed the use of potentially life-saving first aid bleed kits by helping to distribute them to pubs and train people in their use. Julie Taylor, whose grandson Liam Taylor, 19, was stabbed to death outside a pub near Chelmsford in 2020, has been raising money for the kits and taking them to venues across Essex.
BBC

HC-One admit failures and will shut Whittlesey home

One of the UK's largest care providers said it would close one of its homes after admitting "shortcomings in care" and failures in local leadership. HC-One has said it would shut The Elms in Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, and admitted it had "not been able to provide the right standard of care".
The Independent

Arrests during Operation Unicorn were not for protesting, police say

Arrests made during events to commemorate the death of the Queen in Scotland were not to do with protests, Police Scotland has said.Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone reflected on the policing response during Operation Unicorn at a Scottish Police Authority (SPA) meeting on Thursday.Sir Iain praised the efforts of the service in ensuring events relating to the Queen’s death were held “safely, securely and with dignity”.He said: “As is so often the case in times of sadness or national challenge, duty requires policing to step forward with compassion and professionalism – individuals within the police service setting aside personal plans...
