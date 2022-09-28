Read full article on original website
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
WNY Red Cross volunteers prepare to deploy to Florida
BUFFALO, N.Y. – As Floridians are hit by Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has already deployed hundreds of volunteers from around the country to help. Last night, more than ten thousand people stayed in about 200 Red Cross shelters before the storm hit, and there will be a lot more help needed as the water recedes.
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Gov. Hochul to require all cars, pickups, SUVs sold in NYS to be zero emissions by 2035
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Governor Kathy Hochul directed the State Department of Environmental Conservation to take major regulatory action Thursday that will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The step to achieving significant greenhouse...
USDA Secretary weighs-in on NY farmhand shortage, Hochul says taxpayers will foot OT bill
New York State (WRGB) — A fight over better wages is pitting farm owners up against farmhands. Farm workers want more overtime pay, but farmers say they can't afford it. The overtime pay battle is reaching a breaking point in New York State. CBS 6’s Anne McCloy sat down...
NYS awards Kaleida $25 million
At a crucial time for the hospital system, New York State announced it will award Kaleida Health with $25 million on Thursday. The funding is being given this year through the state's Vital Access Provider Program which was implemented to aid financially distressed hospitals. Kaleida has be open about the...
Your Voice Your Future Town Hall: Education
New York State (SBG) — Should parents be involved in their child’s education?. Armstrong Williams tackles these and many other issues in tonight’s Town Hall, streaming live from 8-9 p.m.
