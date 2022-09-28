ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
wutv29.com

WNY Red Cross volunteers prepare to deploy to Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. – As Floridians are hit by Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has already deployed hundreds of volunteers from around the country to help. Last night, more than ten thousand people stayed in about 200 Red Cross shelters before the storm hit, and there will be a lot more help needed as the water recedes.
FLORIDA STATE
wutv29.com

Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
City
Victorville, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
wutv29.com

NYS awards Kaleida $25 million

At a crucial time for the hospital system, New York State announced it will award Kaleida Health with $25 million on Thursday. The funding is being given this year through the state's Vital Access Provider Program which was implemented to aid financially distressed hospitals. Kaleida has be open about the...
HEALTH SERVICES
wutv29.com

Your Voice Your Future Town Hall: Education

New York State (SBG) — Should parents be involved in their child’s education?. Armstrong Williams tackles these and many other issues in tonight’s Town Hall, streaming live from 8-9 p.m.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy