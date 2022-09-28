Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
TODAY.com
16 Christmas vacation ideas for the perfect family getaway
Wanna get away for Christmas with the kids? "Yule" want to get a head start on planning. In fact, if a bucket list family vacation with the kids is on your Christmas list, Jen Campbell Boles, the founder of Explore More Family Travel, told TODAY Parents you should plan nine to 12 months in advance.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Leading architects speak on restoration of Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris
The French architects Philippe Villeneuve and Rémi Fromont, who are in charge of rebuilding the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de París following the fire that ravaged it in 2019, spoke about the reconstruction in the Walsh Family Hall of Architecture on Tuesday. Villeneuve, a licensed architect since 1989, has...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
The things that don’t spark joy
We’ve all seen Marie Kondo and her organization wizardry on Netflix, preaching her secret key to not being a hot mess: if the object doesn’t “spark joy,” throw it away. I am a hot (arguable) mess, and I hold onto things that spark sadness, frustration, nostalgia and humiliation.
thetrek.co
Hiking the Tour de la Chartreuse
The Tour de la Chartreuse is a 101km loop between Grenoble and Chambery in France. Grenoble was home of the 1968 winter Olympics and is one best places for hiking in France. From there you can easily access the Ecrins, Vercors, Belledone and Chartreuse. It’s pretty much as good as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cntraveler.com
Women Who Travel Podcast: Hiking Patagonia, Life in 'Cold Hawaii,' and More
You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. It's been a challenging couple of years during the pandemic, but we are traveling again. In the first episode of the newly relaunched Women Who Travel podcast, Condé Nast Traveler's articles director Lale Arikoglu determines that she needs to challenge herself and goes hiking in Chilean Patagonia, across a misty and isolated landscape. Closer to home, she’s trying to stay upright on a surfboard at New York’s Rockaway beach (even though she’s skittish with waves) and talks to author Dorthe Nors about moving from Copenhagen to live along the wild North Sea coast of Denmark, a place known as ‘Cold Hawaii’ and home to a longstanding community of international surfers. Plus, we hear from listeners who walk pilgrimage trails in the depths of winter and scale the Alps in the 95-degree summer heat.
‘An invigorating sense of wildness’: readers’ favourite autumn walks in Europe
It’s hard to beat Montenegro’s big hitter for autumn colours: Biogradska Gora national park, one of Europe’s last remaining virgin rainforests. You will find numerous hiking trails under the bronze canopy, glacial lakes, very rare flora and fauna and stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Once you leave the insta-fave lake near the entrance to the national park, you’ll barely see a soul all day. Stay in Kolasin, one of the local eco villages or a quirky mushroom-shaped “art” apartment.
Comments / 0