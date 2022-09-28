You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. It's been a challenging couple of years during the pandemic, but we are traveling again. In the first episode of the newly relaunched Women Who Travel podcast, Condé Nast Traveler's articles director Lale Arikoglu determines that she needs to challenge herself and goes hiking in Chilean Patagonia, across a misty and isolated landscape. Closer to home, she’s trying to stay upright on a surfboard at New York’s Rockaway beach (even though she’s skittish with waves) and talks to author Dorthe Nors about moving from Copenhagen to live along the wild North Sea coast of Denmark, a place known as ‘Cold Hawaii’ and home to a longstanding community of international surfers. Plus, we hear from listeners who walk pilgrimage trails in the depths of winter and scale the Alps in the 95-degree summer heat.

TRAVEL ・ 12 HOURS AGO