Read full article on original website
Related
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
CNBC
Covid vaccination linked to slight increase in menstrual cycle, NIH study confirms
A study funded by the NIH found that Covid vaccination was linked to a temporary increase in women's menstrual cycles by an average of less than a day. Nearly 20,000 people participated in the study across Canada, the U.K., the U.S., Europe and other parts of the world who received one of nine different vaccines.
Nature.com
Dual-use research needs international oversight
Simon Whitby ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5022-32860, Malcolm Dando ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2101-05771 &. Lijun Shang ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5925-59032. University of Bradford, Bradford, UK. Malcolm Dando. University of Bradford, Bradford, UK. Lijun Shang. London Metropolitan University, London, UK. There is a worldwide deficit in expertise and training of ethical-review personnel (see, for example, go.nature.com/3rkpt1b). This is...
Nature.com
Perspectives on the cost of goods for hPSC banks for manufacture of cell therapies
This report summarizes key issues contributing to the cost of preparing human pluripotent stem cell lines for use in cell therapy manufacturing based on discussion between stem cell banking experts from ten countries at a workshop session on 'cost of goods' for human pluripotent stem cell banking organized by the International Stem Cell Banking Initiative (ISCBI) held at the Korea National Institutes of Health in Korea (25th September 2019). In this report, we also build on the workshop discussion and highlight and discuss the full range of costs and unexpected challenges on resources for the delivery of stocks of hPSCs suitable for use as starting materials in the manufacture of stem cell-based medicines. The experiences of global leaders from different national resource centers highlight issues to consider in cost management and the possibilities for reducing costs while moving into the clinical application stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Nigeria’s energy policy needs state-of-the-art modelling tools
Qazeem Opeyemi Ogunlowo ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6595-81620,. Hyun Woo Lee ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-8557-20995. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Wook Ho Na. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Anis Rabiu. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Misbaudeen Aderemi Adesanya. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Elizabeth Oluwakemi Augustus. Federal College of Agriculture Ibadan,...
Nature.com
Where is the UK science minister? Government’s plans worry researchers
New Prime Minister Liz Truss has yet to appoint someone to oversee research and her economic policy has sparked a currency crisis. You have full access to this article via your institution. The UK science community is urging the nation’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss to appoint a science minister...
Nature.com
A universal similarity based approach for predictive uncertainty quantification in materials science
Immense effort has been exerted in the materials informatics community towards enhancing the accuracy of machine learning (ML) models; however, the uncertainty quantification (UQ) of state-of-the-art algorithms also demands further development. Most prominent UQ methods are model-specific or are related to the ensembles of models; therefore, there is a need to develop a universal technique that can be readily applied to a single model from a diverse set of ML algorithms. In this study, we suggest a new UQ measure known as the Î”-metric to address this issue. The presented quantitative criterion was inspired by the k-nearest neighbor approach adopted for applicability domain estimation in chemoinformatics. It surpasses several UQ methods in accurately ranking the predictive errors and could be considered a low-cost option for a more advanced deep ensemble strategy. We also evaluated the performance of the presented UQ measure on various classes of materials, ML algorithms, and types of input features, thus demonstrating its universality.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: MOG analogues to explore the MCT2 pharmacophore, Î±-ketoglutarate biology and cellular effects of N-oxalylglycine
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03805-y, published online 26 August 2022. The original version of this Article was missing several references in the following paragraph in the Introduction:. "In addition to MOG, MCT2 transports endogenous monocarboxylates ranging from pyruvate and lactate to larger ketone bodies such as Î²-hydroxybutyrate, acetoacetate, Î±-ketoisovalerate and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Author Correction: Sulfated glycosaminoglycans inhibit transglutaminase 2 by stabilizing its closed conformation
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17113-2, published online 03 August 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 2, where the corresponding footnote 'b' was omitted in the heading row for 'Î²-sandwich (1"“139)', Î²- 'barrel 1 (472"“583)' and 'Î²-barrel 2 (591"“687)'. The correct and incorrect values appear below.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Variability measurements provide additional value to shear wave elastography in the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86979-5, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Materials and methods section, under the subheading 'Study design', the approval number of the Ethics Committee was incorrect. As a result,. "The study was conducted with the approval of...
Nature.com
Author Correction: c-di-AMP signaling plays important role in determining antibiotic tolerance phenotypes of Mycobacterium smegmatis
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-17051-z, published online 30 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the legend of FigureÂ 4B, the Supplementary Figure S4 and in the Results section. In the legend of FigureÂ 4B,. "(B) Slower resuscitation ofÂ Î”pdeÂ persister cells results in...
ZDNet
Open Source Initiative expands its role to AI and machine learning
In the beginning, all software was "free software" and "open source." But, as software became commercialized, almost all software became proprietary. In revolt against this, Richard M. Stallman (RMS) took James Gosling's Emacs text editor and relicensed it under GNU Public License (GPL), the first free software license, in 1983.
Nature.com
Retraction Note to: Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression
The authors have retracted this article. After publication the authors found that the staining done in Figure 5D had not been done with the antibody SOCS3 as stated in the article. The authors have, therefore, lost confidence in their results. All authors agree to this retraction. Laboratory of Biodosimetry, National...
Nature.com
Pathways towards 90% decarbonization of aviation by 2050
Demand for aviation will increase by 2"“3-fold by 2050. Nonetheless, 90% decarbonization compared with 2019 can be achieved by continued efficiency gains in aircraft and operations, and by the use of ultra-green fuels derived from biomass or clean electricity. Achieving this decarbonization goal will require an increase in airfares of up to approximately 15%.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Cyrius: accurate CYP2D6 genotyping using whole-genome sequencing data
The copyright holder for this article was incorrectly given as 'The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature Limited 2021' but should have been 'The Author(s) 2021'. Further the licence information was missing from this article and has now been added. The original article has been corrected. Xiao Chen,Â Fei...
Nature.com
Silicon as a potential limiting factor for phosphorus availability in paddy soils
Rice cultivation requires high amounts of phosphorus (P). However, significant amounts of P fertilizer additions may be retained by iron (Fe) oxides and are thus unavailable for plants. At the same time, rice cultivation has a high demand for silicic acid (Si), reducing Si availability after short duration of rice cultivation. By studying a paddy chronosequence with rice cultivation up to 2000Â years, we show that Si limitation, observed as early as a few decades of rice cultivation, is limiting P availability along the paddy soils chronosequence. Using near edge X-ray absorption fine structure spectroscopy (NEXAFS) in a scanning transmission (soft) X-ray microscope (STXM) we show release of available P was linked to a Si-induced change in speciation of Fe-phases in soil particles and competition of Si with P for binding sites. Hence, low Si availability is limiting P availability in paddy soils. We propose that proper management of Si availability is a promising tool to improve the P supply of paddy plants.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Reply to: How many SARS-CoV-2 "viroporins" are really ion channels?
Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03670-9, published online 25 August 2022. In the original Article the doi was missing in the sentence: REPLYING TO N. Harrison Communications Biology Matters arising [doi to be added later] 2022. This has now been corrected to read REPLYING TO N. L. Harrison Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-022-03669-2...
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Amoolya H. Singh. Present address: GRAIL, Menlo Park, CA, USA. These authors contributed equally: Russell...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Unjamming overcomes kinetic and proliferation arrest in terminally differentiated cells and promotes collective motility of carcinoma
Correction to: Nature Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s41563-019-0425-1, published online 22 July 2019. In the version of this article initially published, equation (1) in the Methods section, now reading \(F = \frac{4}{3}\frac{E}{{\left( {1 - v^2} \right)}}\sqrt {R\delta ^3}\), was missing a delta symbol following "R". The symbol has now been restored in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
The WHO classification of haematolymphoid tumours: response to Swerdlow et al.
I am grateful to the authors of this letter for their continued interest in this subject over many decades, and their past support for the WHO Classification of Tumours. Governance matters, and it was quite clear that the CAC mechanism did not meet our requirements and could not continue alongside the editorial board for the reasons given in my editorial [1]. While the correspondents may find this disappointing, the new edition of the Haematolymphoid volume has been thoroughly reorganised and rewritten with the help of 420 authors and editors with multidisciplinary expertise and worldwide representation, including many members of the European Association for Haematopathology and the Society for Hematopathology, according to our published methodology [2, 3]. The Haematolymphoid Tumours volume (5th ed.) is now published online in beta format [4] and readers can judge for themselves how we've done, with the opportunity for feedback from our website. Personally, I am very grateful to all involved who have worked tirelessly to achieve an excellent hierarchical classification as well as a level of detailed description of these disorders that have never been bettered.
Comments / 0