Related
Brit tourist, 50, killed in paragliding accident close to 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain
A BRITISH tourist was killed in a horror paragliding accident near an 8,500ft-tall mountain peak in Spain. The 50-year-old’s body was taken away by a police helicopter after an incident on the south side of a peak called Pico Gallinero in the Aragonese Pyrenees. Civil Guard was alerted around...
Brit teen, 18, dies after taking one sip of Pina Colada while on holiday with pals on Costa del Sol
A BRITISH teen has died on holiday in the Costa Del Sol after taking just one sip of Pina Colada. Shiv Mistry, 18, suffered a severe allergic reaction to the drink after it was made with dairy cream rather than coconut cream. The high achiever, who was due to study...
U.K.・
natureworldnews.com
Over 140 People Fell Asleep for 6 Days in Kazakhstan Town, Researches Finally Uncovers Mystery of Sleeping Sickness
According to the authorities, the sleeping sickness mystery has been solved. Researchers believe they have found the illness's cause after more than 140 people in two small villages fell ill and drifted off for up to six days. Kazakhstan Sleeping Sickness. According to the government, researchers have figured out what...
Eight tourists killed on active volcano after horror plunge at 14,000ft as icy 70mph gales delay chopper rescue
EIGHT tourists have died attempting to climb an active volcano when part of a group plunged 14,000ft to their deaths. Several of the party remain stranded on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far east as 70mph gales hamper rescue efforts following the horror fall on Saturday. The group of...
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece
Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight
There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
Thousands of Crocodiles Spark ‘Panic’ After Flocking to Beach in Bone-Chilling Video
Visitors at a beach in Brazil witnessed a pretty terrifying scene earlier this week when thousands of crocodiles “invaded” the area. One Twitter user shared a video of the reptile beach trip. “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking.”
British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory
A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
International Business Times
79-year-old Father Plummets From A Cliff To His Death In Front Of Horrified Daughters
A 79-year-old father's holiday in Queensland, Australia, turned tragic after he plummeted down to his death in front of his daughters during a hike. One of the daughters tried to make her way down a cliff to help him but to no avail. The elderly man had traveled from Victoria...
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
Body parts and debris found in Baltic Sea after "ghost plane" crashes with prominent businessman, 3 others on board
Human remains and debris have been found in the Baltic Sea during a search operation off Latvia's coast where a private jet crashed in mysterious circumstances, likely killing all four occupants. Karl-Peter Griesemann, a prominent German businessman, was aboard the plane with three others, a spokesperson for Quick Air, an...
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
