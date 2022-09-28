ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Unwell#Port City#British#Albufeira#Foreign Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Portugal
Narcity USA

An Airline Passenger Lit A Cigarette Before Takeoff & His 'Dart' Delayed The Entire Flight

There's never a good time to light a cigarette on a commercial aircraft in 2022, but that didn't stop one guy from doing it on an already-delayed flight out of Australia. A passenger on a vacation flight heading from Melbourne to Bali this week decided to light up a cigarette while waiting for takeoff, police ultimately had to board the plane and kick him off for the move.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief

Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

British professor, 61, missing for nearly two weeks in Chile 'had argued with his 23-year-old PHD student' before vanishing from remote mountain observatory

A British professor who has been missing for nearly two weeks in Chile had allegedly argued with his 23-year-old PhD student before he vanished. Thomas Richard Marsh, a 61-year-old astrophysicist at University of Warwick, was last seen on September 16 near the remote astronomical observatory La Silla on the outskirts of the Atacama Desert where he was working.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy