Kansas set to send aid to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Pandemic spending at Kan. hospitals could raise insurance cost
WICHITA — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per patient...
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales
To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’
An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad...
Part of original chimpanzee troop at Kansas zoo had died
The Rolling Hills Zoo family is mourning the passing of Auli, a member of the zoo’s original chimpanzee troop, who passed away at the age of 41, according to a media release from the zoo. RHZ animal care staff and veterinarian had been monitoring his health as he began...
🎥.White House responds to lawsuit against student debt cancellation
WASHINGTON (AP) —A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven. (Click below to listen to White House...
🎥.Biden warns oil industry: Don't raise gas prices due to hurricane
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as Hurricane Ian lashed Florida’s southwest coast. (Click below to watch the President's statement) “Do not, let me repeat, do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices...
Door at Phi Gamma Delta damaged
MANHATTAN - Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th, the Riley County Police Department was notified of damage to a fraternity in Manhattan. A representative of Phi Gamma Delta contacted RCPD after finding the front door to the fraternity had been damaged by eggs being thrown at it. Phi Gamma...
Riley County Arrest Report September 29
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JAMES MICHAEL EVANS, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34,...
🎥White House explains Biden flub, search for late congresswoman
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. (Click below...
Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. child injured in pedestrian accident
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
Officials release new details on cause of Kan. apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton County Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101...
RCPD: Facebook scam cost woman $660
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam on Manhattan. Just after 6p.m. Friday. officers filed a report for fraud in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 22-year-old woman reported she was scammed through Facebook and sent $660 to an unknown suspect and...
Police arrest 14-year-old for alleged threat at Kansas high school
Law enforcement authorities have arrest a teen in connection to a threatening statement written on a women's bathroom wall at Salina South High School. On Monday, a School Resource Officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. according to a statement from Salina Police.
Coast Guard spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China, officials said Monday. But it turned out the cruiser wasn’t alone as it sailed about 86 miles north of Alaska’s Kiska Island, on Sept. 19.
MISSING: RCPD looking for 22-year-old last seen on Sunday
RILEY COUNTY - The Riley County Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 22-year-old Cheyenne, who was last seen around noon on Sunday. Cheyenne was last known to be wearing a black shirt and black jeans, with black Converse shoes. Cheyenne is 5'6" tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds with...
