Kansas State

Little Apple Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Hundreds gather in Salina to see Budwiser Clydesdales

To say that the Budweiser Clydesdales are popular in Salina might just be an understatement. Hundreds of people young and old lined Santa Fe Avenue Wednesday evening to see and hear the world famous horse team clomp down the street. In fact, people were securing spots along the route from Chuck's Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe Avenue to The Temple at 336 S. Santa Fe Avenue before the horses even arrived in their trailers on N. Santa Fe Avenue.
Door at Phi Gamma Delta damaged

MANHATTAN - Around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28th, the Riley County Police Department was notified of damage to a fraternity in Manhattan. A representative of Phi Gamma Delta contacted RCPD after finding the front door to the fraternity had been damaged by eggs being thrown at it. Phi Gamma...
Riley County Arrest Report September 29

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JAMES MICHAEL EVANS, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL TROY, 34,...
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire

HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
RCPD: Facebook scam cost woman $660

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a scam on Manhattan. Just after 6p.m. Friday. officers filed a report for fraud in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 22-year-old woman reported she was scammed through Facebook and sent $660 to an unknown suspect and...
Police arrest 14-year-old for alleged threat at Kansas high school

Law enforcement authorities have arrest a teen in connection to a threatening statement written on a women's bathroom wall at Salina South High School. On Monday, a School Resource Officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South High School. The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. according to a statement from Salina Police.
