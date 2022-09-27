ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

‘Great Fit’ – Camper Brings Fight to IU Receiving

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Cam Camper, breaker of defensive back spirits. It sounds catchy, if not intimidating. In so many ways, it's also true. This Indiana junior receiver wouldn't want it any other way. "If I can make a contested catch," he says, "that brings the DB down because I know...
iuhoosiers.com

Late Goals Lift Indiana over No. 21 Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– After three quarters of stellar defensive play, Indiana and No. 21 Rutgers were scoreless in Bloomington. Indiana got what it needed most –––– a late-game scoring burst –––– from sophomores Sofia Arrebola Garcia and Yip van Wonderen scoring at the 54th and 56th minute, respectively, to give the Hoosiers the 2-0 victory.
iuhoosiers.com

Thursday Takeaways: at Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Roadtrip number two is on deck for the Indiana football program and head coach Tom Allen talked to the media on Thursday (Sept. 29) in front of a trip to Nebraska for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Big Ten Network. Below is a partial transcript...
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Field Hockey to Host Rutgers and Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Coming off a 1-1 weekend, Indiana stands at 7-4 entering an important weekend against two ranked Big Ten opponents on Friday and Sunday against No. 21 Rutgers and No. 6 Penn State, respectively. The games will be Indiana's first home matchups against...
iuhoosiers.com

Goals Are Clear: Start Strong, Play Fast, Finish

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Speed matters. The Indiana Hoosiers get it. Tempo can tilt advantages if done well enough, efficiently enough and, yes, fast enough. IU under offensive coordinator Walt Bell pushes a fierce pace. It ran a school-record 104 plays against Cincinnati last Saturday. If it can match or top that Saturday night at Nebraska (1-3 overall, 0-1 in the Big Ten), look out.
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Hope to Make it ‘Special’ Against Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It's out there. The Indiana Hoosiers know it. That complete game, that dominating performance, that high-level execution that separates good teams -- great teams -- from mediocre ones. Make no mistake -- the Hoosiers strive for greatness. "We have to play our football," senior linebacker Cam Jones...
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Men’s Tennis to Compete at ITAs and Michigan State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team is preparing for two major tournaments that begin this weekend. The Hoosiers will send players to Tulsa, Okla. for the 2022 ITA Men's All-American Championships and the Spartan Invite at East Lansing, Mich. The ITA Men's All-American...
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers Host Two Matches Against Buckeyes, Cornhuskers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (2-2-6, 0-2-1) begins a two-game homestand at Bill Armstrong Stadium versus the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2-2, 1-1-1) on Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Both matches will be broadcasted on...
iuhoosiers.com

Jackson-Davis Tabbed Preseason All-American by The Almanac

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a preseason second team All-American by The Almanac, a new college basketball preview magazine. He was previously honored as a Preseason All-American by Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook and College Hoops Today. As a team, the publication has the...
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Dominates Iowa 3-0 in Big Ten Home Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was all Hoosiers from the jump on Wednesday night in Wilkinson Hall. After dominating the first two sets, the Indiana Volleyball team (9-6, 2-1) fended off Iowa in the third to complete the straight-sets victory 25-16, 25-10, 25-20. It marks the first time IU has won back-to-back conference matches since 2018 (Rutgers and Ohio State).
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana University Students Invited to Line-Up Early for Best Seats at Highly-Anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville Event Oct. 7

Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
