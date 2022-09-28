Read full article on original website
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Silverado HD ZR2: What We Want Most From Chevy's Newest Off-Road Giant
Off-road packages have become incredibly popular in the past decade, and manufacturers have been adding them to everything from cute-utes to heavy-duty pickups. These packages range in complexity from stickers and paint to full-on hardcore trail machines. Chevrolet reintroduced its famous ZR2 off-road package on the 2017 Colorado. A rugged ZR2 package was added to Silverado for the 2022 model year, and the 2023 Colorado ZR2 got a significant refresh. Now, Chevrolet is going all-in on ZR2 by revealing a new Silverado HD ZR2 will join the lineup for 2024.
ls the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition Price Worth It?
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition promises a lot in an easy-to-add-on package. Here's what it will cost you. The post ls the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition Price Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 HD First Look: Less Ugly, More Screen
When Chevrolet pulled the sheet off its then-redesigned Silverado 2500 and 3500 HD models in 2019, the heavy-duty trucks came with the usual spate of upgrades in power and capability. Those rigs also had adopted a polarizing, busy front-end design best described as a Transformer mid, uh, transformation. Chevrolet is using the Silverado HD's mid-cycle update to hit the reset button on that bold look, toning things down so that, in many ways, the HDs now sort of resemble their more subtly designed light-duty counterparts. The 2024 Chevy Silverado HDs also, of course, gain a host of other upgrades to their cabins, where they needed the most help.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase
Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
MotorAuthority
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS to Jay Leno's Garage
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias—a.k.a. Fluffy—went to a Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson auction hoping to sell cars, but ended up buying this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396 and sending it straight to Jay Leno's Garage without even driving it. As he explains in the episode, Iglesias sold two cars at the auction...
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai
And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Thieves Steal 4 Classic Cars From Storage Facility
Especially these days, automotive enthusiasts worry about thieves swiping their rides, thanks to car theft rates continually on the rise. For some, plenty of home security and vigilance provides some peace of mind, but others turn to secure storage facilities, believing those will stop criminals. Sadly, some classic car owners in Tulare, California learned the hard way that’s not necessarily true after thieves pilfered a storage facility, making off with four vehicles.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
Does the 2024 Ford Mustang Really Look Like a Chevy Camaro?
The forums are exploding with comparisons between the 2024 Mustang and Camaro. So let's take a look. The post Does the 2024 Ford Mustang Really Look Like a Chevy Camaro? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds of Classic American Cars Are Heading to Auction
VanDerBrink AuctionsApproximately 300 '50s and 60's American cars are up for grabs, all from the collection of Randy Milan.
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
