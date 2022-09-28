ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased

GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
2024 Silverado HD ZR2: What We Want Most From Chevy's Newest Off-Road Giant

Off-road packages have become incredibly popular in the past decade, and manufacturers have been adding them to everything from cute-utes to heavy-duty pickups. These packages range in complexity from stickers and paint to full-on hardcore trail machines. Chevrolet reintroduced its famous ZR2 off-road package on the 2017 Colorado. A rugged ZR2 package was added to Silverado for the 2022 model year, and the 2023 Colorado ZR2 got a significant refresh. Now, Chevrolet is going all-in on ZR2 by revealing a new Silverado HD ZR2 will join the lineup for 2024.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 HD First Look: Less Ugly, More Screen

When Chevrolet pulled the sheet off its then-redesigned Silverado 2500 and 3500 HD models in 2019, the heavy-duty trucks came with the usual spate of upgrades in power and capability. Those rigs also had adopted a polarizing, busy front-end design best described as a Transformer mid, uh, transformation. Chevrolet is using the Silverado HD's mid-cycle update to hit the reset button on that bold look, toning things down so that, in many ways, the HDs now sort of resemble their more subtly designed light-duty counterparts. The 2024 Chevy Silverado HDs also, of course, gain a host of other upgrades to their cabins, where they needed the most help.
C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
Thieves Steal 4 Classic Cars From Storage Facility

Especially these days, automotive enthusiasts worry about thieves swiping their rides, thanks to car theft rates continually on the rise. For some, plenty of home security and vigilance provides some peace of mind, but others turn to secure storage facilities, believing those will stop criminals. Sadly, some classic car owners in Tulare, California learned the hard way that’s not necessarily true after thieves pilfered a storage facility, making off with four vehicles.
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
