COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Northern Illinois University women's golf team recoded its best finish thus far in the fall 2022 campaign as the squad took third overall at The Johnie Imes Invitational, hosted by the University of Missouri at The Club at Old Hawthorne. Sydney Naro (Toronto, Ontario, Can./Hills International Golf Academy) led the way for NIU tied for sixth as an individual.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO