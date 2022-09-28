ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite

The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
BOSTON, MA
alaskasportsreport.com

Another NHL goalie's new deal indicates Anchorage's Jeremy $wayman is gonna get paid on his next contract

The NHL’s Florida Panthers on Tuesday announced they have signed young goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million, and if you’re wondering what in the hockey world that has to do with Alaska sports, here’s your answer: Boston Bruins young goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage is gonna cash in big-time on his next contract.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more

The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers' Reunion with Vesey Would Be Perfect Motte Replacement

Much has changed since Jimmy Vesey’s celebrated arrival with the New York Rangers six years ago, the winger having spurned not one but two teams to make his way to Broadway as a highly sought-after free-agent prospect out of Harvard. Back then, it looked as if the Blueshirts had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW

Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Senators News & Rumors: Pinto, Smith, Brassard

In this edition of Ottawa Senators News & Rumors, we’ll unpack the reaction to the team’s preseason loss to the Winnipeg Jets, with insight from head coach D.J. Smith, centreman Shane Pinto, and winger Derick Brassard. The Senators recorded their second defeat of the preseason on Tuesday (Sept....
NHL
NESN

A.J. Greer Makes Case For Bruins Roster Spot Out Of Camp

An NHL fourth-liner must bring energy, physicality and tough-mindedness to the rink every night, and A.J. Greer did just that for the Bruins on Tuesday night. The sixth-year veteran potted two goals —including the game-winner— in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Head coach Jim Montgomery praised Greer after the game, telling reporters that if the season began tomorrow, he’d be in the lineup.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL

When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More

A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
BOSTON, MA

