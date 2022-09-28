Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Tufts wins Learfield Directors’ Cup for the first time in program historyThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Took Jim Montgomery’s Message ‘To Heart’
Jack Studnicka has been trying to crack the Bruins roster for a few seasons now and hasn’t been able to find a groove at the NHL level. Much of that, of course, stems from not getting a legitimate shot in Boston, but could this season be different?. Studnicka looked...
A.J. Greer Trying To Model Game After Former Bruins Fan Favorite
The Bruins have gotten some great shifts out of newcomer A.J. Greer in his pair of games for Boston. For that, they may have a former fan favorite to thank. In his two preseason tilts with the Bruins, Greer has gotten into a scrap, showed a willingness to stand up for teammates and scored two goals — including the game winner in a win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday. The energy and effort Greer has played with is that of a player who is sure to become a fan favorite in Boston, something that makes sense given who he models his game after.
alaskasportsreport.com
Another NHL goalie’s new deal indicates Anchorage’s Jeremy $wayman is gonna get paid on his next contract
The NHL’s Florida Panthers on Tuesday announced they have signed young goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million, and if you’re wondering what in the hockey world that has to do with Alaska sports, here’s your answer: Boston Bruins young goaltender Jeremy Swayman of Anchorage is gonna cash in big-time on his next contract.
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Reunion with Vesey Would Be Perfect Motte Replacement
Much has changed since Jimmy Vesey’s celebrated arrival with the New York Rangers six years ago, the winger having spurned not one but two teams to make his way to Broadway as a highly sought-after free-agent prospect out of Harvard. Back then, it looked as if the Blueshirts had...
Avs launch Cup defense after summer filled with celebrations
Mikko Rantanen can’t believe how quickly the summer flew by. One moment the Colorado Avalanche were riding through the streets of Denver on firetrucks and the next they’re back on the ice.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
NBC Sports
Greer is exactly what Bruins need from their fourth line this season
It won't take A.J. Greer long to become a Boston Bruins fan favorite if he earns a spot on the NHL roster for Opening Night. And at this rate, it would be pretty surprising if the 25-year-old forward failed to make the team. Greer, who signed a two-year deal with...
markerzone.com
DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW
Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
The Hockey Writers
Senators News & Rumors: Pinto, Smith, Brassard
In this edition of Ottawa Senators News & Rumors, we’ll unpack the reaction to the team’s preseason loss to the Winnipeg Jets, with insight from head coach D.J. Smith, centreman Shane Pinto, and winger Derick Brassard. The Senators recorded their second defeat of the preseason on Tuesday (Sept....
NHL・
A.J. Greer Makes Case For Bruins Roster Spot Out Of Camp
An NHL fourth-liner must bring energy, physicality and tough-mindedness to the rink every night, and A.J. Greer did just that for the Bruins on Tuesday night. The sixth-year veteran potted two goals —including the game-winner— in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Head coach Jim Montgomery praised Greer after the game, telling reporters that if the season began tomorrow, he’d be in the lineup.
New coach, old captain: Boston Bruins hoping for another run at Cup
BOSTON — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask, and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafreniere fine after slapshot, NHL salary cap going up, and more
The New York Rangers fell to the Boston Bruins in OT on Tuesday night, but avoided a catastrophe to Alexis Lafreniere. With 5:50 left in regulation, Hunter Skinner’s point shot caught Lafreniere low and sent him hobbling in pain to the bench. The Rangers first overall pick in 2020 was wincing and saying, “My foot. My foot,” to trainer Jim Ramsey.
markerzone.com
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL・
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Beecher, Studnicka, Lysell & More
A new NHL season brings a new season of Boston Bruins Weekly for the 2022-23 season. In the first Bruins Weekly edition of the new year, we will reflect on the first week of training camp, how some of the prospects are faring, and more. Mixed Results for Beecher &...
