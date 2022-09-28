Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
Family Stands Highest at the Podium for Daniel Suárez
When Daniel Suárez finished first at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, he became the first and only Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup race. Most memorably for me, as a Mexican-American who grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border — not far from Daniel’s hometown of Monterrey, Nuevo León — it was also the first time a NASCAR Cup winner celebrated in Spanish saying, “Nunca te rindas en tus sueños.” Never give up on your dreams.
Dozens dead from Ian, one of the strongest and costliest U.S. storms
Rescuers searched for survivors in Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while South Carolina authorities waited for daylight to assess damage.
Comments / 0