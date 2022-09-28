When Daniel Suárez finished first at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, he became the first and only Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup race. Most memorably for me, as a Mexican-American who grew up on the U.S.-Mexico border — not far from Daniel’s hometown of Monterrey, Nuevo León — it was also the first time a NASCAR Cup winner celebrated in Spanish saying, “Nunca te rindas en tus sueños.” Never give up on your dreams.

