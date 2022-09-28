Trojans in the NFL: Young 49ers Defenders Shine in Week Three

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

Week three of the 2022 NFL season is now in the books. Let’s take a look around the league at how some Trojans performed, headlined by a big day from two young 49ers defenders.

Big Week Three for Young 49ers Defenders

It was a big Sunday for two Trojans-turned-49ers on the defensive side of the ball. One of those players was edge rusher Drake Jackson, who recorded his first NFL sack on Sunday.

Former USC edge rusher Drake Jackson recorded his first NFL sack on Sunday. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not to be outdone, safety Talanoa Hufanga—Jackson’s teammate both at USC and now in San Francisco—added on four tackles, three of which were solo tackles. Through three weeks, Hufanga leads the 49ers in solo tackles, of which he has 17. In addition, he is tied for the team lead with four tackles for a loss.

Drake Grabs Touchdown Number Two

Just three weeks into his short NFL career, Drake London is already ahead of several of his former USC teammates, both of whom are emerging as young stars themselves.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the NFL’s top young wide receivers. However, it took him until December of his rookie year to catch his second career touchdown. For Michael Pittman Jr., touchdown number two did not come until October of his second season.

For Drake London, it took three games.

London’s touchdown against old friend Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday helped the Atlanta Falcons earn their first win of the season. Want to feel old? London was not yet born when Carroll was hired at USC.

Former WR Teammates Reunite

It’s no secret that USC has put seemingly countless wide receivers into the NFL over the past few decades. On Sunday, two great Trojan wideouts reunited when Michael Pittman Jr. and the Indianapolis Colts took on Juju Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittman and Smith-Schuster were teammates on USC’s 2016 squad that won the Rose Bowl. Smith-Schuster was the team’s top receiver that year as a junior, while Pittman Jr., a freshman, primarily played on special teams that season.