KRON4 News

Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vehicle fire spreads to 4-alarm vegetation fire off Highway 580 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- It took less than two hours for fire crews to contain a fast-moving vegetation fire burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening. The blaze, sparked by a vehicle fire, came within 30 to 40 yards from homes.The Oakland Fire Department said a truck caught fire at about 6:18 p.m. near the Edwards Ave. exit and the flames raced up the hillside to the Leona Quarry. The department tweeted about the vegetation fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning along the westbound side of the I-580.Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.The fire was contained as of 7:29 p.m. and crews were continuing to put out hot spots, the fire department said.The California Highway Patrol provided traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit. The occupants of the burning vehicle were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. 
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash

At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
BYRON, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.

CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments

VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
VALLEJO, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ohlone Regional Wilderness

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was 7 kilometers underground. It struck 14.8 miles southeast of Livermore and 16.5 miles northeast of Milpitas, near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness, Rose Peak and Sunol.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian

A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
SARASOTA, FL
FOX40

1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

