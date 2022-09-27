OAKLAND -- It took less than two hours for fire crews to contain a fast-moving vegetation fire burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening. The blaze, sparked by a vehicle fire, came within 30 to 40 yards from homes.The Oakland Fire Department said a truck caught fire at about 6:18 p.m. near the Edwards Ave. exit and the flames raced up the hillside to the Leona Quarry. The department tweeted about the vegetation fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning along the westbound side of the I-580.Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.The fire was contained as of 7:29 p.m. and crews were continuing to put out hot spots, the fire department said.The California Highway Patrol provided traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit. The occupants of the burning vehicle were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO