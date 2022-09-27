Read full article on original website
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
Vehicle fire spreads to 4-alarm vegetation fire off Highway 580 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- It took less than two hours for fire crews to contain a fast-moving vegetation fire burning next to Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland Monday evening. The blaze, sparked by a vehicle fire, came within 30 to 40 yards from homes.The Oakland Fire Department said a truck caught fire at about 6:18 p.m. near the Edwards Ave. exit and the flames raced up the hillside to the Leona Quarry. The department tweeted about the vegetation fire at 6:47 p.m., saying it was burning along the westbound side of the I-580.Two minutes following the original tweet, the fire department said the incident had moved a third alarm. By 7:11 p.m., the fire had moved to a fourth alarm.The fire was contained as of 7:29 p.m. and crews were continuing to put out hot spots, the fire department said.The California Highway Patrol provided traffic support and a Sigalert was issued at 7:30 p.m., closing the third and fourth lanes of westbound I-580 near the Edwards Avenue exit. The occupants of the burning vehicle were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Lanes Blocked on Marsh Creek Road After Fatal Vehicle Crash
At 5:22 am Wednesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle versus semi-truck in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road east of Hoffman Lane in the Town of Byron. Upon arrival, firefighters reported two vehicles had hit a semi-truck with one vehicle...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hwy 4 crash in Contra Costa Co.
CONTRA COSTA CO., Calif. (BCN) — One person died and another suffered major injuries in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles on state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 5:20 a.m. on a rural […]
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
Solano County express lanes project seeks to reduce congestion on I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — You might have noticed construction on I-80 in Solano County between Sacramento and the Bay Area. It’s all part of a project Caltrans and the Solano County Transportation Authority are working on to create 18 miles of express lanes on the east and west sides of I-80 in the Vacaville-Fairfield corridor.
vallejosun.com
Caltrans begins sweeps of Vallejo homeless encampments
VALLEJO – The California Department of Transportation has begun evicting people experiencing homelessness who are living on the agency’s property in six areas of Vallejo, which is expected to continue throughout the week. In its announcement of the sweeps last week, Caltrans said that people living in the...
SFist
Caltrans Crew Hits an Amtrak Train With a Crane While Trying to Clear Wood Street Encampment In Oakland
An unexpected snag straight from a Looney Tunes cartoon has held up the renewed clearing of West Oakland's Wood Street encampment, as Caltrans reportedly managed to hit a moving Amtrak train while bagging and tagging unsheltered people’s tents and structures. The clearing of the notorious, more-than-mile-long Wood Street encampment...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
3.4 magnitude quake shakes along Alameda-Santa Clara County line
LIVERMORE -- A small earthquake shook the southeastern tip of Alameda County Wednesday morning.The 3.4 magnitude quake hit at 10:02 a.m. about 15 miles south-southeast of Livermore and 14 miles northeast of San Jose's Alum Rock area.There were no reports of any injuries or damage.
NBC Bay Area
Gas Prices Soar to Nearly $6 or More in Bay Area, California
Gas prices are on the rise again, and Californians are feeling it more so than the rest of the country. The average gas price in the state was nearing $6 a gallon once again while the national average remained well below $4, according to AAA data as of Tuesday morning.
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
padailypost.com
RV campers can park on 3 miles of streets, according to lawsuit settlement
The city of Mountain View will allow people living in their RVs to park on at least three miles of city streets at all times, according to a settlement agreement signed by the two sides. This map shows where they can park. Officers will begin ticketing and towing RVs on...
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fremont (Fremont, CA)
According to the Authorities, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fremont early Monday morning. The crash happened between the vehicles at Stewart Avenue and Boyce [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ohlone Regional Wilderness
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness at 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was 7 kilometers underground. It struck 14.8 miles southeast of Livermore and 16.5 miles northeast of Milpitas, near the Ohlone Regional Wilderness, Rose Peak and Sunol.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian
A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
1 injured in Fairfield shooting at apartment complex
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Fairfield Monday night, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the victim was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex on East Tabor Avenue when he “exchanged words” with two other men who walked by. According to police, one […]
