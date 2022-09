The Mariners won their first conference match by set scores of (25-15; 25-20; 25-15) at the Don Barksdale Court. There was a big momentum shift in the middle of set one when the Mariners came back from a seven-point deficit. That momentum carried through to win set one and the team held on to that energy to sweep the match against Contra Costa.

