How Much Fall Garden Cleanup Is Really Necessary?
When my sister bought her first house, her new neighbors told her that in fall, after raking up leaves, the previous owner would get up on a ladder and pull the last of the leaves off the trees. This way, they wouldn’t fall on her pristine leaf-free lawn. On...
Plant bulbs in containers
Question: I would like to plant some flower bulbs in containers. Is there anything different than planting them in the ground?. Answer: Fall planted flower bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus and grape hyacinths, do very well in containers. There are a few differences, however.
