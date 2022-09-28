ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

pearland.com

Pearland Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 30TH:. Come out for a fun night of music and drinks at Scotty's!. Come enjoy delicious food and and local beer at Pearland Town Center!. Come enjoy delicious food and and local beer at Pearland Town Center!. **********************. SUNDAY EVENTS - OCT 2ND:. * Sunday Brunch...
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him

HOUSTON - There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ. We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade...
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Pearland High School Theatre presents Puffs

Pearland High School Theatre presents “Puffs”! For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs…who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.
PEARLAND, TX
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
aarp.org

Paper Shredding Events Are Back

Every two seconds, someone’s identity gets stolen. Shredding confidential documents you no longer need is an excellent way to protect yourself, and the AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to help. AARP Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department have joined forces to bring you a FREE community paper shredding event, so you can dispose of sensitive documents with confidence.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot in front of teen stepson on Humble Westfield Rd in NE Houston

HOUSTON - A man was shot in the chest while walking with his teenage stepson near an apartment complex, Houston police say. The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Humble Westfield Road. According to police, the stepson reported that he was in the parking...
HOUSTON, TX
#Bingo#Good Neighbor#Local Life#Localevent#Knapp#Snacks#The Knapp Activity Center#Daubers
thebuzzmagazines.com

Finn, age 4 months

Hello! My name is Finnegan, or “Finn” for short. I was born near South Bend, Indiana and have lived in Houston for about a month. My Mom and Dad keep calling me their “empty nest puppy,” but I am not sure what that means. I think my older human siblings live elsewhere for school and work, but they are fun when they visit. My mom takes me to her office as she is training me to be a therapy dog. I cuddle the visitors when they cry, seem upset, or are anxious. I like it too as I meet many people and get extra pets and cuddles. Also, it seems to calm them down and make them smile. I am working hard on my training so that, eventually, I can visit kids in the hospital or the elderly to cheer them up. I am incredibly social, so I think it is the perfect job!
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston

Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

Katy ISD Hosts Operations Job Fair

Looking to work for the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area? You’re invited to attend the Katy ISD Operations Job Fair on October 5! The District is looking to fill positions in the Nutrition & Food Services, Maintenance & Operations and Transportation departments. Interested candidates should complete...
KATY, TX

