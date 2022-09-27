Read full article on original website
Bake Off's Sandro and Rebs confirm they are not dating after posting holiday pics
EXCLUSIVE: Sandro and Rebs have confirmed they are not dating after posting holiday pictures together. It comes as The Great British Bake Off brought us 12 eager contestants hoping to get a handshake from Paul Hollywood. Rebs didn’t appear on episode 3 of the 2022 season due to illness. Alongside...
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...
When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
Pallbearers carrying the Queen’s coffin on final journey revealed as surf-mad soldier, bodybuilder and teenage underdog
THE pallbearers hailed as heroes for carrying the Queen’s coffin on her final journey included a surf-mad soldier, a bodybuilder and a teenage underdog. Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski and Guardsman Fletcher Cox lined one side of the casket. On the opposite...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28.The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced.A statement from his family was released on Friday (23 September), reading: “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away.“This will come as a profound shock to most people and we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.“As his family, we are...
tvinsider.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’ Contestant George Ward aka Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, who performed as Cherry Valentine on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., has died. He was 28. The death was confirmed by Ward’s agent, Emma Bunning, who provided a statement to Variety from the drag star’s family. ‘It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” reads the statement. “This will come as a profound shock to most people [and] we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced.”
Graham Norton says the ‘gorgeous’ public reaction to Queen’s death is ‘not rational but it’s genuine’
Graham Norton has reflected on the public’s reaction to the Queen’s death. Thousands of members of the public have been queuing to pay tribute to the late monarch as she lies in state in Westminster Hall, ahead of the state funeral on Monday 19 September. At points, the...
Fans' concern for Holly Willoughby who 'looks like she's been crying' as ITV defends presenter and co-star Phil over Westminster Abbey 'queue jump' row - insisting pair were 'escorted to work from press gallery by government staff'
Fans are concerned after Holly Willoughby appeared tearful and ITV has doubled down in the row over her and fellow This Morning host Phillip Schofield's appearance at the Queen's lying-in-state after footage seemed to show them filing past the Queen's coffin. The popular TV hosts - who are reportedly paid...
ITV boss insists Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will NOT be sacked over Queen queue skipping row and says ordeal has been 'really horrible for them'
The chief executive of ITV has said Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been 'misrepresented' over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen's lying in state. Dame Carolyn McCall said the This Morning co-presenters were safe in their jobs, despite an online petition to have them fired, and praised their work for the broadcaster.
Dame Debs was ‘incredible’ – do her proud and get bowel cancer checks, says Rugby ace Matt Dawson
RUGBY hero Matt Dawson has praised columnist Dame Deborah James' work on raising awareness of bowel cancer during her final weeks. "The personal in-depth insight that she shared gave people a real understanding of the illness and what it was like is unmatched," he tells The Sun. The former England...
Popculture
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
realitytitbit.com
Drag Race UK guest judge FKA Twigs' net worth is in the millions
The Drag Race UK queens are getting ready to strut their stuff to singer FKA Twigs, a Grammy-nominated millionaire singer who certainly knows a thing or two about how to perform to their hearts’ content. As the BBC competition gets well underway, several guest judges are joining Michelle Visage,...
This Morning viewers are left baffled after Alice Beer claims 'untrendy' microwaves haven't been used since the 1980s in segment showing the cost-effectiveness of the appliance
Alice Beer left This Morning viewers baffled when she today said that microwaves have been 'used as a shelf' since the 1980s. Social media users have slammed the presenter's claim, pointing out that they never went out of fashion, and to this day remain a kitchen staple for many. Many...
realitytitbit.com
Elaine Paige brought to tears by Tayce's lip sync in emotional Cherry Valentine tribute
Drag Race UK star Tayce paid tribute to Cherry Valentine after her sudden death with a heartfelt lip sync to Elaine Paige song Memory. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine – real name George Ward – unexpectedly passed away on September 18, rocking the drag community. Tributes poured in for the 28-year-old as she was one of the season’s most memorable competitors, despite exiting in episode 2.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner launched for snack cupboard when Kylie went into labour
We all know how close Kris Jenner and Kylie are and it seems mother knows daughter all too well. At the start of episode 2 of The Kardashians season 2, we got to see the moment the momager was told her daughter was going into labour – and her first call of action was pretty hilarious.
realitytitbit.com
Megan Fox dubbed an 'intellectual queen' as she swears she is smart
There is no denying that Megan Fox is drop-dead gorgeous, but the actress and model isn’t just a pretty face. Aside from beauty, she has a lot of brains too and her latest Instagram picture has her expressing just that. In a sarcastic and witty caption, Meg spoke about...
Cherry Valentine, 'Drag Race UK' star, dead at 28
London (CNN) — George Ward, a star of the British version of "RuPaul's Drag Race," has died at the age of 28, according to a statement issued by his family. Ward, who shot to fame on the BBC's "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" under the stage name Cherry Valentine, died on September 18, his family said.
Ruth Jones gives devastating Gavin & Stacey update
Ruth Jones has made it clear that Gavin & Stacey won't be coming back to our screens.
