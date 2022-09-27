Read full article on original website
SHENANDOAH, IOWA (WOWT) - The remainder of the football season has been canceled for the Shenandoah High School varsity team. In a statement, activities director Jon Weinrich said, “The decision comes after many difficult decisions. Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety, and well-being of our football players. Due to numerous season ending injuries by some of our most experienced players, we cannot adequately or safely field a varsity team for the rest of the season.”
