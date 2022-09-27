ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Shenandoah High School cancels rest of football season

SHENANDOAH, IOWA (WOWT) - The remainder of the football season has been canceled for the Shenandoah High School varsity team. In a statement, activities director Jon Weinrich said, “The decision comes after many difficult decisions. Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety, and well-being of our football players. Due to numerous season ending injuries by some of our most experienced players, we cannot adequately or safely field a varsity team for the rest of the season.”
SHENANDOAH, IA
texashsfootball.com

Week 5 Texas HS Football 1A Team of the Week

Vote at the bottom of the article for who you think our overall Week Five TexasHSFootball Team of the Week should be. It was an intriguing top 10 1A Division I showdown last Friday as #1 Westbrook looked to stay unbeaten as it hosted #9 Garden City. Westbrook tried to...
GARDEN CITY, TX
