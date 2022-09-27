ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal

The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off 4-year-old Chicago West’s makeup skills

Chicago West may take over mom Kim Kardashian’s beauty empire one day. Khloé Kardashian showed off her 4-year-old niece’s makeup skills in a series of sweet Instagram snaps on Monday, writing that the tot was “creative directing” her glam while doing her lipstick. “Jet lag is kicking in” Khloé, who welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July, wrote over a video of her praising Chi, saying, “You’re so good at this.” After lining Aunt Koko’s lips, Chicago moved on to eyeshadow, lipstick and blush. Khloé, 38, and Chicago have clearly been bonding over the past weekend, when they trekked to...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan

Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Finds It ‘Difficult’ To Relive Tristan Thompson Scandal On ‘The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is trying to deal with the headline-making cheating scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, having a baby with another woman during their surrogate’s pregnancy, for a second time, now that it just aired on The Kardashians for the first time. “It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”
HelloGiggles

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
Decider.com

Kris Jenner Gives More Insight Into “Draining” Blac Chyna Lawsuit on ‘The Kardashians’: “It’s Emotionally, Physically, and Spiritually Exhausting”

It’s been a whole week but we finally made it to the second episode of The Kardashians Season 2, “Prada You!” While Kylie Jenner didn’t reveal what she named baby No. 2 (but thank you Kris Jenner for trying) and Kourtney Kardashian is awaiting an important call from the fertility doctor, we did get a little more insight into the $100 million lawsuit filed against the family by Blac Chyna from none other than the momager herself.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Slays In Luxurious Satin PJs In Milan As Daughter North West, 9, Laughs

Kim Kardashian can wear just about anything at any time of day and make it a fashion statement. Such was the case when she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (September 28) looking like a queen in silk silver pajamas. The makeup mogul also gave a peek at a cream bustier underneath as she exited the hotel alongside her adorable eldest child, daughter North West, 9, who was all giggles while wearing a tee with a photo of her mom on it!
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused

We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
AOL Corp

Michele Morrone's Rep Speaks Out Amid Khloe Kardashian Dating Speculation

Nothing more to see here! Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone are not dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloe was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the 365 Days star’s rep tells Us on Monday, September 26.
