Hypebae
Tristan Thompson Encouraged Khloé Kardashian To Get an Embryo Transfer Weeks Before Paternity Scandal
The Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians primarily focuses on Khloé Kardashian and the aftermath of dealing with Tristan Thompson‘s paternity scandal. In case you missed it, in the Season 1 finale, Kim Kardashian breaks the news to Khloé that Thompson is having another baby with another woman, who we eventually learn is Maralee Nichols. At the time, no one knew that the Good American founder had done an embryo transfer to welcome a second child with the basketball player.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
ETOnline.com
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone at Milan Fashion Week
The internet is trying to manifest a new relationship for Khloé Kardashian. On Saturday, Sept. 24, "365 Days" star Michele Morrone shared a photo of himself with his arm wrapped around Kardashian backstage at Milan Fashion Week on his Instagram Story. In the cozy pic, Morrone looks as if he may be whispering something in the Good American founder's ear.
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Son, Birth Footage Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Who Is Michele Morrone? 5 Things to Know About ‘365 Days’ Star Spotted Hugging Khloe Kardashian
All it takes is one photo! Fans of Khloé Kardashian are officially shipping her with Michele Morrone after the actor was seen cozying up to The Kardashians star over the weekend — but is he single? Us Weekly is rounding up everything you need to know amid the buzz of a potential romance. The aforementioned […]
Khloé Kardashian shows off 4-year-old Chicago West’s makeup skills
Chicago West may take over mom Kim Kardashian’s beauty empire one day. Khloé Kardashian showed off her 4-year-old niece’s makeup skills in a series of sweet Instagram snaps on Monday, writing that the tot was “creative directing” her glam while doing her lipstick. “Jet lag is kicking in” Khloé, who welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate in July, wrote over a video of her praising Chi, saying, “You’re so good at this.” After lining Aunt Koko’s lips, Chicago moved on to eyeshadow, lipstick and blush. Khloé, 38, and Chicago have clearly been bonding over the past weekend, when they trekked to...
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Kids Chicago & Psalm Look Like Their Twins In Milan
Milan Fashion Week has been a family affair for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s children! All four of their kids, North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, joined Kim in Italy and were spotted leaving their 5-star Mandarin Oriental Hotel on Sept. 26 and the youngest two, in particular, looked like mini versions of the estranged couple. Chicago, who has received her mom’s flawless complexion as seen in the below photos, made a fashion statement in black leggings and a maroon long-sleeve that she accessorized with unreleased Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses and black cowgirl boots. She had a big grin on her face as she held a security guard’s hand and walked out of the posh hotel alongside racks of clothing from the Italian luxury fashion house. Now that’s goals!
The Kardashian Family Slams Tristan Thompson for Cheating on Khloe Before Welcoming Baby No. 2
Baring it all! Khloé Kardashian didn’t hold back during the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu when breaking down in tears over ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her amid news that she was expecting baby No. 2 via surrogate. Khloé and Tristan already share a 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Surprise Surrogate Baby Teased in New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer
Khloé Kardashian was all smiles about her new baby in the latest trailer for The Kardashians Season 2. Following a couple of rough final episodes of the previous season when she found out her serial cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, had, well, cheated again, the reality star seemed ready to move on and welcome the expansion of her family.
Khloe Kardashian Finds It ‘Difficult’ To Relive Tristan Thompson Scandal On ‘The Kardashians’
Khloe Kardashian, 38, is trying to deal with the headline-making cheating scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, having a baby with another woman during their surrogate’s pregnancy, for a second time, now that it just aired on The Kardashians for the first time. “It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Getting Very Cozy
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly getting a head start on cuffing season—albeit, they aren’t ready to make anything official just quite yet. The two recently sparked romance rumors after being spotted together more than once, and fans are now dying to know just how serious things are… and if it’s time to get their Hollywood love boats ready to set sail.
Kris Jenner Gives More Insight Into “Draining” Blac Chyna Lawsuit on ‘The Kardashians’: “It’s Emotionally, Physically, and Spiritually Exhausting”
It’s been a whole week but we finally made it to the second episode of The Kardashians Season 2, “Prada You!” While Kylie Jenner didn’t reveal what she named baby No. 2 (but thank you Kris Jenner for trying) and Kourtney Kardashian is awaiting an important call from the fertility doctor, we did get a little more insight into the $100 million lawsuit filed against the family by Blac Chyna from none other than the momager herself.
Kim Kardashian Slays In Luxurious Satin PJs In Milan As Daughter North West, 9, Laughs
Kim Kardashian can wear just about anything at any time of day and make it a fashion statement. Such was the case when she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (September 28) looking like a queen in silk silver pajamas. The makeup mogul also gave a peek at a cream bustier underneath as she exited the hotel alongside her adorable eldest child, daughter North West, 9, who was all giggles while wearing a tee with a photo of her mom on it!
Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused
We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Marie Claire
Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cozying Up With Italian Actor Michele Morrone in Milan
Fans think so, after the TV star was spotted getting cuddly with Italian actor Michele Morrone in Milan. The two were hanging out backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Week show this past weekend, where Kim Kardashian made an appearance to introduce her collab with the designer brand, E! News reports.
AOL Corp
Michele Morrone's Rep Speaks Out Amid Khloe Kardashian Dating Speculation
Nothing more to see here! Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone are not dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloe was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the 365 Days star’s rep tells Us on Monday, September 26.
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt’s Family Album: Sweetest Photos With Daughters Lyla and Eloise
Loving parents. Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are loving life with their daughters Lyla and Eloise. The Gift of Forgiveness author announced she was pregnant with her first child in April 2020, nearly one year after she and the actor tied the knot in California. Baby No. 1 arrived in August 2020.
