Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville man arrested for of meth, fentanyl
Decatur police arrested a Falkville man Thursday for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, police said in a statement. Decatur police said an officer stopped a vehicle Robert Jason Cooper, 48, was driving near Old Mountain Road Southwest and Modaus Road Southwest. Police said the officer determined Cooper had an active warrant from Priceville and a revoked driver’s license.
Hartselle Enquirer
A hospital stay I won’t forget
Seven weeks ago, I was admitted to Huntsville Hospital to have surgery to repair a damaged spine. The decision to operate was reached seven months after I accidentally injured a disc in the lower region of my back and began experiencing pain in both legs and lost the ability to walk without aid.
Hartselle Enquirer
MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry
As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle native locates sandstone barren, secures $8k grant for outdoor classroom
In late 2020, Hartselle native and forester Kyle Lybarger cut down some cedar trees as part of his wildlife work, and when he returned the following summer, he discovered a variety of native wildflowers had sprouted up where the cedar trees had been growing. One of those wildflowers was a rare plant called Porter’s Goldenrod, which until Lybarger’s discovery was thought to have been destroyed in the area. Porter’s Goldenrod is so rare that, at the time of its discovery in Hartselle, there was only one other known location of its growth, and had last been identified in 1840.
Hartselle Enquirer
Falkville FFA volunteers with Falkville Lions Club
Members of the Falkville High School FFA spent the first day of their Christmas break volunteering at the Falkville Lion’s Club community Christmas event. This is an annual event sponsored by the Lion’s Club. The 2022 event served 23 families from Falkville. The Falkville Lion’s Club officers are Terry Nappier, Red Wallace, Arthur Summerford, Jimmie Walker and Aaron Burgess. Ashley Holmes, the Falkville High School FFA instructor, headed up the assistance project. Apology to Hartselle Enquirer readers I want to apologize to the readers for having a short column this week. I am recuperating from injuries received from a recent wreck. I hope to be able to present a better column next week.
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hill leads Lady Tigers to an area win over Decatur
HARTSELLE – The Hartselle Lady Tigers (15-6) improved to 2-0 in area play with a commanding 57-19 win over visiting Decatur. The Lady Tigers have won six in a row and eight of their last ten. Hartselle started the game slow offensively, but the defense was locked in. Decatur...
Hartselle Enquirer
Dunn leads Tigers to comeback win over visiting Decatur
HARTSELLE – Ryan Dunn scored a career-high 26 points and led the Tigers to a fourth-quarter rally that turned Decatur’s eight-point lead into a nine-point victory for Hartselle. “I am proud of how the team fought tonight,” Hartselle coach Faron Key said. “We didn’t play very well overall,...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle wrestling has top four finish at Arab
The Hartselle wrestlers had a good showing this past weekend at the Michael Pruitt Invitational at Arab. The Tigers finished in a fourth-place tie with host Arab with 162.5 points. Nolensville (Tenn) finished on top with 212.5 points. Lincoln Bryant finished first in the 134-pound weight class. He defeated Cruz...
