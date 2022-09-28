Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone
A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
One man dead after boating accident in Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after a boating accident in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, two boats crashed into each other on Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay, northeast of Mannford. A jet boat, driven by 52-year-old Garry...
Oklahoma man killed in boating accident
Authorities say a 52-year-old Oklahoma man has died following an accident on Lake Keystone.
OHP: Trucker Arrested After Pedestrian Hit, Killed On Turner Turnpike
A semi truck driver is in custody, after he ran over someone on the Turner Turnpike, then kept driving, according to OHP. The wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, about three miles east of Bristow, troopers said. A trucker had parked his semi on the shoulder and gotten out,...
Fatal motorcycle accident in Wagoner County takes the life of 63-year-old Inola woman
WAGONER, Okla. — On Sept. 28, at 12:24 p.m., 66-year-old Stephen Bryant was traveling southbound on South 220 Road, one mile south of 670 Road, on his 2012 Harley Davidson in Wagoner County. Euvah Bryant was riding with Stephen on his motorcycle as a passenger. Suddenly, the motorcycle lost...
Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot
Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
sapulpatimes.com
Crash on Hwy 117 overturns two vehicles, no severe injuries reported
Photos by Charles Betzler. Sapulpa Police and Emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday night at 7:32 pm to the scene of an injury accident on Highway 117, just west of Overlook Drive. Lt. Tyler Brogdon, the Night Supervisor who was in charge of the incident, told the Sapulpa Times that a...
Police evacuate downtown Tulsa building in pursuit of homicide suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are evacuating a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of a homicide suspect. Police said they are evacuating the Cox Business Center, near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue, after reports that a homicide suspect might be inside the building. Police are asking...
Trash truck worker killed by a pickup truck near Independence
A 60-year-old Independence trash truck worker died after he was struck by a pickup just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
KOCO
Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes
BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
KOCO
At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
KTUL
Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
Witness speaks out after attempting to help an ORU student who was killed in a car accident
TULSA, Okla. — Seth Glenn said Wednesday night’s accident at 71st and Yale was something he will never be able to forget. “It was horrible,” Glenn said. Though he wishes he could forget. “It was not a good sight,” he said. Tulsa Police said the person...
TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment
TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA). Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property. A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was...
Roof collapses in a south Tulsa home in fire, TFD investigating
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa home near South Yale Avenue and East 111th Street South had recently finished renovations. In the early evening on Sept. 29, a fire started upstairs. A friend of the homeowners called 911 and reported the fire. The Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded and...
OSBI investigating after human remains were found in Nowata County
NOWATA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is currently investigating in rural Nowata County after human remains were found. The skeletal remains were found earlier Friday, according to a statement from OSBI. They are investigating in a rural pasture around 10 miles east of highway 169.
Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center
A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
Thief steals road signs in Rogers County, creates dangerous intersections
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Officials in Rogers County tell FOX23 someone has continued to steal road signs from a rural intersection for months, and it’s putting drivers and children in danger. “We had four instances in July,” Rogers County Head of Sign Maintenance Lee Francis said. And...
Tulsa County DA stabbed in home; daughter arrested
An Oklahoma district attorney is recovering after he was attacked inside his own home.
