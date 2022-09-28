ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Fatality Accident on Lake Keystone

A fatality accident occurred around 6:20 pm on Thursday, September 29 at Lake Keystone that involved two boats. Garry Dugan, age 52, of Cleveland, OK was pronounced deceased at the scene after his AZZ Jet Boat collided with a Warhawk Jet Boat driven by Robert Lemon, age 62, of Sand Springs. Lemon was injured but refused treatment from EMS.
CLEVELAND, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Witnesses: Man hit while working, dies after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A pedestrian dies after a crash in Montgomery County, but authorities are not releasing details at this time about the possible driver. The County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened this morning around 6:53 am. Deputies, fire and EMS personnel responded to County Road 3706 CR 4475 (West Oak Street). They heard about a vehicle versus pedestrian accident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
97X

Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot

Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Crash on Hwy 117 overturns two vehicles, no severe injuries reported

Photos by Charles Betzler. Sapulpa Police and Emergency responders were dispatched Tuesday night at 7:32 pm to the scene of an injury accident on Highway 117, just west of Overlook Drive. Lt. Tyler Brogdon, the Night Supervisor who was in charge of the incident, told the Sapulpa Times that a...
SAPULPA, OK
KOCO

Bridge Creek residents shaken up by recent earthquakes

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. — Homeowners in and around Bridge Creek have been shaken up the last few days as several earthquakes have been recorded in the area. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that an energy company has been told to stop fracking in the area. KOCO 5's...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KOCO

At least one dead after grass fire causes large crash on I-35 in northern Oklahoma, OHP says

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a grass fire caused a large crash on Interstate 35 in northern Oklahoma that left at least one person dead. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said on Tuesday afternoon that the crash includes semi-trailers, motor homes, and passenger vehicles on I-35 near Tonkawa. They shut down the southbound lanes of I-35 at mile marker 211 but I-35 northbound at the 203 mile marker is open to one lane.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Fatal crash caused by speed, likely impairment

TULSA, Okla. — A woman died and a man was injured on Tuesday after a crash near the Tulsa International Airport (TIA). Police said a car was on East Apache Street when it flipped onto airport property. A 53-year-old woman was killed in crash and a 41-year-old man was...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK

