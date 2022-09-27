ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things to Know: Loyal Lakefront Invitational

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin women's cross country team continues its season by traveling to Chicago for the Loyola Lakefront Invitational. The women's 6,000-meter race will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Montrose Harbor. 1. A STRONG START: The Badgers season has officially kicked off with the women claiming a...
Quick Six: Lakehead visits for Sunday exhibition

MADISON— The Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team is gearing up for the 2022-23 hockey season with an exhibition matchup against Canadian university Lakehead on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Kohl Center. Here are six quick things to know before coming out:. Rosters: Badgers || Lakehead. 1 - FIRST...
