MADISON,Wis.—The sixth-ranked Wisconsin men's cross country team heads to Chicago to compete at the Loyola Lakefront Invitational this Friday at 1 p.m. Here are the five things to know about the Badgers' third meet of the 2022 season:. 1. UNDEFEATED BADGERS: The Badgers are off to a great start...

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO