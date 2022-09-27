A rendering of the exterior of the new Sushi Roku restaurant in the works, set to open in 2023 at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto. Courtesy Innovative Dining Group. Palo Alto will be the next location for two high-end restaurants by Innovative Dining Group, a Los Angeles-based hospitality firm: Sushi Roku, coming to Stanford Shopping Center in early summer 2023, and BOA Steakhouse, at an undisclosed location in the city later in 2023. Sushi Roku will be located within the Stanford Shopping Center on the Sand Hill Road side between The Melt and California Pizza Kitchen, according to a shopping center spokesperson.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO