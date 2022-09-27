Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Almanac Online
From the flames: Palo Alto Art Center exhibit explores the impact of wildfires through artists’ eyes
Despite the devastation caused by California's wildfires, the annual fire season has arguably brought communities closer. When the CZU Fire forced evacuations in August 2020, Peninsula residents banded together to evacuate animals, provide food for weary firefighters and help impacted residents, farmers and business owners. What's missing from these support...
The Almanac Online
Clerks in Menlo Park cited for selling alcohol to minors
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>. Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more. Your...
The Almanac Online
Woodside planning director to retire at the end of October
Woodside Planning Director Jackie Young is stepping down from her role after 14 years, after playing a central role in developing the town's trajectory for growth under state housing mandates. Read the full story here Web Link posted Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:23 AM. Posted by Don Pugh. a resident...
The Almanac Online
A restaurant tucked away in a downtown Palo Alto nonprofit is reopening for the first time since COVID
Chef Julien Cellier shows staff members how to make the prosciutto sandwich that will be for sale at The Redwood at Avenidas on Sept. 27. Photo by Magali Gauthier. After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, will open its doors starting Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Almanac Online
Menlo Park Library festival highlights the art of storytelling
The Menlo Park Library has a good story to share — actually many good stories— throughout the month of October. The library kicks off its seventh annual Storytelling Festival with StoryFest on Oct. 2 in a hybrid event, offered both in person at the Menlo Park Library and online.
The Almanac Online
Australian troupe's show stands the circus on its head at Stanford Live
The word "circus" tends to conjure up images of a big top and clowns; probably a company of 36 performers launching into acrobatics from a grid suspended in mid-air isn't the first thing that springs to mind. But contemporary circus troupe Circa puts a different spin on the idea of what a circus can be.
The Almanac Online
Great Glass Pumpkin Patch brings a sparkle to art center
Forget pumpkin spice: one of the favorite signs of fall around these parts is the appearance of a particular pumpkin patch filled with gleaming glass gourds. An autumn tradition now in its 27th year, the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch brings over 10,000 blown-glass pumpkins to the grounds of the Palo Alto Art Center on Oct. 1 and 2. The event, presented by the art center and the Bay Area Glass Institute, features glass pumpkins of every size and color, as well as other autumn-themed glass pieces.
The Almanac Online
New sushi restaurant and steakhouse coming to Palo Alto in 2023
A rendering of the exterior of the new Sushi Roku restaurant in the works, set to open in 2023 at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto. Courtesy Innovative Dining Group. Palo Alto will be the next location for two high-end restaurants by Innovative Dining Group, a Los Angeles-based hospitality firm: Sushi Roku, coming to Stanford Shopping Center in early summer 2023, and BOA Steakhouse, at an undisclosed location in the city later in 2023. Sushi Roku will be located within the Stanford Shopping Center on the Sand Hill Road side between The Melt and California Pizza Kitchen, according to a shopping center spokesperson.
Comments / 0