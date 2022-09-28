Read full article on original website
New diabetes study shows two drugs outperforming others
(NewsNation) — A large-scale clinical trial comparing four common drugs used to treat Type 2 diabetes found that two of the drugs performed “modestly better” than the others, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported Wednesday. Funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney...
MedicalXpress
Risk factor for developing Alzheimer's disease increases by 50-80% in older adults who have had COVID-19
Older people who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk—as much as 50% to 80% higher than a control group—of developing Alzheimer's disease within a year, according to a study of more than 6 million patients 65 and older. In a study published today in the...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
McKnight's
How to fish for SNF patients upstream and prove ‘a happy employee is a good employee’
Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation CEO Brad Haber discusses why he is championing a “more modern,” clinically complex approach to long-term care. He joins McKnight’s Executive Editor James M. Berklan to discuss the resources, strategies and clinical relationships needed to capitalize on this “sure thing” market.
McKnight's
Creative job advancements, better communication boost retention, providers told
Lattices and ladders are two of the key tools for attracting and keeping employees to ease the burdens of staffing shortages in the long-term care sector. Lattices deepen employees’ current knowledge and skills while ladders help them pursue different disciplines, listeners were informed during Wednesday’s LeadingAge webinar, “Career Ladders and Lattices: Grow the Aging Services Workforce.”
MedicalXpress
Team develops behavioral test to detect early risk of Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative condition that damages a person's ability to think, remember, and perform basic functions. According to the National Institutes of Health, Alzheimer's affects more than 6 million Americans, mostly ages 65 and older. Though the neurological damage from the disease is irreversible, early detection and intervention has been shown to slow its progression.
ajmc.com
Home Technology Plus Nurse Oversight May Allow for Timely Detection of Health Events
This new series of cases suggests that technology can help nurses remotely identify relevant health events that could be indicative of exacerbations or changes in their condition. When used in combination with nurse oversight, smart home technology may promote timely management of and intervention for older patients with at least...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
McKnight's
Concerns about private equity in long-term care not confined to the US
Observers and critics of private equity ownership in US long-term care facilities could be excused if they get a feeling of deja vu when they learn about that type of investor in the United Kingdom. Private equity involvement in the British long-term care sector is now experiencing complaints that echo...
McKnight's
Crisis management: Back to basics with the CQAPI process
The Silver Tsunami is here, and our long-term care system is the most stressed it has ever been, losing more staff than any other sector of healthcare. Older adults and their caregivers are struggling to keep their heads above water as options for care, funding and work/life balance are shrinking.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Developed Molecule Could Increase Life Expectancy and Wellness
With a steady renewal of cell vitality in damaged tissues, this novel drug may one day result in the treatment or prevention of disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Globally, life expectancy has increased due to advances in health and technology, but improvements in the standard of living...
McKnight's
Another survey; another big, bad, sad number
I spent nearly a month this summer examining your reflections on working in nursing homes. I read through nurse leaders’ comments about dissatisfaction with pay, the decreasing meaning in their jobs and their inability to just escape it all (even for a measly long weekend). I interviewed the experts...
McKnight's
Home-based palliative care cuts risk of hospital death
Patients with chronic heart failure who received collaborative home-based palliative care were more likely to die at home, rather than in a hospital, according to new research. Investigators studied more than 1,400 patients with chronic heart failure from two large health districts in Ontario, Canada, between 2013 and 2019. The...
KXLY
Gay Men Have Higher Risk for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Men who have sex with men (MSM) with high-risk homosexual activity have a higher prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) than men engaging in high-risk heterosexual activity, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in Gut. Emad Mansoor, M.D., from...
McKnight's
New Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in slowing disease
In a potentially significant breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, recently completed clinical trials show a new experimental drug treatment could significantly slow the progression of the disease in the early stages. Japanese drugmaker Eisai Co. Ltd. and its U.S. partner Biogen Inc, announced that Eisai’s large global...
McKnight's
New research: Alzheimer’s may be autoimmune disease
A new research model suggests that Alzheimer’s disease may be a result of autoimmune disease in the brain, rather than a disease of the brain as many have previously thought. Donald F. Weaver of Krembil Research Institute at the University of Toronto, the study’s author, conducted a systematic review...
Nature.com
Rethinking cancer targeting strategies in the era of smart cell therapeutics
In the past several decades, the development of cancer therapeutics has largely focused on precision targeting of single cancer-associated molecules. Despite great advances, such targeted therapies still show incomplete precision and the eventual development of resistance due to target heterogeneity or mutation. However, the recent development of cell-based therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells presents a revolutionary opportunity to reframe strategies for targeting cancers. Immune cells equipped with synthetic circuits are essentially living computers that can be programmed to recognize tumours based on multiple signals, including both tumour cell-intrinsic and microenvironmental. Moreover, cells can be programmed to launch broad but highly localized therapeutic responses that can limit the potential for escape while still maintaining high precision. Although these emerging smart cell engineering capabilities have yet to be fully implemented in the clinic, we argue here that they will become much more powerful when combined with machine learning analysis of genomic data, which can guide the design of therapeutic recognition programs that are the most discriminatory and actionable. The merging of cancer analytics and synthetic biology could lead to nuanced paradigms of tumour recognition, more akin to facial recognition, that have the ability to more effectively address the complex challenges of treating cancer.
science.org
The genetics of a long life
Elucidating the genetics of complex traits and diseases is a major undertaking, one that can lead to biological insights and, because genetics increasingly informs drug discovery (1), new treatments. Longevity reflects aging and other processes affecting health and disease, so unraveling its genetic basis would have far-reaching implications. However, it has been a challenge to identify the genetic determinants of longevity in humans or animals (2) in part because longevity as a phenotype encompasses multiple other traits and disease risks. Tackling the complexity of the genetic component of longevity requires an integrated approach that leverages multiple sources of evidence. On page 1508 of this issue, Bou Sleiman et al. (3) use genetically heterogeneous mice to find new life-span loci and further perform cross-species comparisons to better understand the genetic basis of mammalian longevity.
Lynn plans citywide health study
LYNN — In an attempt to better understand and address the city’s health needs, the Health Department is looking for an agency to partner with for an estimated year-long Community The post Lynn plans citywide health study appeared first on Itemlive.
McKnight's
Federal regulators intensify spotlight on nursing homes; providers ask for more attention
Federal regulators took their campaign to make nursing home ownership more transparent to a new level Monday, and providers responded by urging the administration to do even more to reform a “broken system.”. The new data release is meant primarily to help government agencies and researchers. It also will...
