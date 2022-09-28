Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
Florida pets rescued in wake of Hurricane Ian
This collection of photos shows many pets and their owners rescued from the effects of Hurricane Ian in Orange County, Florida, on Sept. 29.
Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints 2 district criminal court judges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked two new judges to serve on district criminal courts. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Republican announced Wednesday that he has appointed Amanda B. Dunn to the...
Ian regains hurricane strength on course to South Carolina after devastating a cross section of Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Ian regains hurricane strength on course to South Carolina after devastating a cross section of Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Ian makes landfall again, this time on South Carolina’s coast, after causing catastrophic damage in Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Hurricane Ian leaves 2.5 million without power in Florida
When Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, its winds were so strong that the storm was just shy of being deemed a Category 5 hurricane.
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
Tennessee gov appoints labor, workforce development head
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Deniece Thomas' appointment is effective Friday. She succeeds Jeff McCord, who...
ISS captures incredible view of Hurricane Ian completely covering Florida
A view from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Ian nearly covering the entire state of Florida as it slammed into Fort Myers with catastrophic force.
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives. The lawsuits were...
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank. The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday's...
Storm chaser Reed Timmer enters the eye of Hurricane Ian
Storm chaser Reed Timmer recorded a chaotic scene with flooding storm surge and howling winds in Pine Island, Florida, as he entered the eye of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
Hurricane Ian forecast to be life-altering and destructive
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned of severe impacts brought by Hurricane Ian as the storm is expected to make a life-altering and catastrophic impact to the state’s Gulf coast.
Satellite images show lighting strikes in Hurricane Ian eye wall
Ian formed as a Tropical Storm in the Southern Caribbean Sea on September 23 and is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
