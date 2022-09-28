ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Tennessee Gov. Lee appoints 2 district criminal court judges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has picked two new judges to serve on district criminal courts. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Republican announced Wednesday that he has appointed Amanda B. Dunn to the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Tennessee gov appoints labor, workforce development head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Deniece Thomas' appointment is effective Friday. She succeeds Jeff McCord, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives. The lawsuits were...
WISCONSIN STATE
Walz has $3.2M, Jensen has $864K for final weeks of campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has $3.2 million in cash on hand heading into the final weeks of the campaign, while Republican challenger Scott Jensen has $864,000 left in the bank. The Jensen campaign said it raised $1.8 million in the two-month reporting before Tuesday's...
MINNESOTA STATE
