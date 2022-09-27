Gov. Whitmer Announces Investments to Retain 1,100 Jobs in Saginaw, Build 161 Affordable Housing Units in Detroit, Back Entrepreneurs Across Michigan

Read full article on original website
Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
New housing vouchers awarded to Michigan as fair-market rent climbs
Michigan is getting a chunk of federal housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Michigan public housing agencies 511 vouchers valued at $4.4 million. Housing choice vouchers provide rent subsidies for people who have low-incomes and live in privately owned homes and apartments. Federal officials doled...
Michigan lawmakers want regulations on car sharing industry
(CBS DETROIT) Michigan lawmakers want to set some rules around a growing industry within the transportation sector. "Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing" lets people rent out their cars through an app, and it's usually less expensive than a traditional rental company. But some feel that proposed legislation will increase costs. Each week a dozen or so people get into one of Lavell Riddle's cars that he rents out on the "Turo" app."During the week, it's usually ranging from 60 to about $75. On a weekend, around $75 to up to $100, depending on the season," Riddle told CBS...
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
Crain's Detroit Business
Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint
Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Two affordable Michigan cities make national ‘hottest housing market’ list
The cheapest markets in the nation are heating up, according to Realtor.com’s Hottest Housing Markets. Two Michigan cities landed in the top 20 for housing markets gaining interest among buyers. Monroe came in at No. 7 and Saginaw snuck in at No. 19.
Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?
Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
Bay City commissioner, state representative facing off for new 35th District Senate seat
BAY CITY, MI - A local commissioner is taking on a current state representative for a chance to serve on the State Senate. Democrat Kristen Rivet is running against Republican Annette Glenn for the seat overseeing the newly created 35th District. The new district encompasses communities in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties.
Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State
Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
michigan.gov
Whitmer on Passage of Bipartisan Investments in Economic Development, Scholarships, Public Safety
LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted components of the bipartisan supplemental package to fund economic development, deliver scholarships for higher education students, and secure additional resources to support public safety officials. “I am proud that we have reached a bipartisan deal empowering Michigan to compete for huge economic...
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit
As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development
Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
michigan.gov
State of Michigan partners on electric vehicle ride-and-drives
As part of National Drive Electric Week, the State of Michigan has partnered with the Michigan Clean Cities Coalition, Michigan Electric Auto Association chapters, and Meijer to coordinate two electric vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive events in East Lansing and Ann Arbor. Electric vehicles at ride-and-drive event at Meijer in...
michigan.gov
Help guide plans for new state park in Flint at public open house Tuesday
Those interested in the development of a new state park in Flint are encouraged to attend a public open house Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Mott Park Clubhouse in Flint. Up to $30.2 million was designated in March for the development of a state park in Flint.The funds were made available as part of$250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to support Michigan state parks and trails. These ARPA funds are included in a $4.8 billion infrastructure package laid out in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.
abc12.com
Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
