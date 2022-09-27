ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer Announces Investments to Retain 1,100 Jobs in Saginaw, Build 161 Affordable Housing Units in Detroit, Back Entrepreneurs Across Michigan

 3 days ago
The Ann Arbor News

Companies leaving Michigan with PFAS will ‘pay the price’ AG says in new lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is suing an out-of-state company for PFAS contamination left behind in West Michigan. Nessel filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. on Thursday after contamination was found at multiple properties in West and Southwest Michigan. FKI Hardware is the successor to the former Keeler Brass, owner of the former Keeler Die Cast company in Grand Rapids.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan lawmakers want regulations on car sharing industry

(CBS DETROIT) Michigan lawmakers want to set some rules around a growing industry within the transportation sector. "Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing" lets people rent out their cars through an app, and it's usually less expensive than a traditional rental company. But some feel that proposed legislation will increase costs. Each week a dozen or so people get into one of Lavell Riddle's cars that he rents out on the "Turo" app."During the week, it's usually ranging from 60 to about $75. On a weekend, around $75 to up to $100, depending on the season," Riddle told CBS...
MICHIGAN STATE
Crain's Detroit Business

Meridian lists huge downtown Detroit office footprint

Meridian Health is shedding a large chunk of its office footprint in downtown Detroit, putting multiple spaces up for sublease. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Will Hurricane Ian affect Michigan’s weather?

Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. Ian will have some influence on Michigan’s weather the next few days. A tropical system hitting the U.S. in the Gulf of Mexico generally takes one of two paths. A storm hitting the western Gulf and making landfall in Texas or Louisiana often makes the trek to near Michigan. In that case, Michigan gets a big soaking rain a few days after landfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State

Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
michigan.gov

Whitmer on Passage of Bipartisan Investments in Economic Development, Scholarships, Public Safety

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer highlighted components of the bipartisan supplemental package to fund economic development, deliver scholarships for higher education students, and secure additional resources to support public safety officials. “I am proud that we have reached a bipartisan deal empowering Michigan to compete for huge economic...
MICHIGAN STATE
Instawork

How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in Detroit

As the birthplace of the automobile, Detroit is no stranger to the positive changes that innovative technology can bring. While inflation is keeping the cost of everything from groceries to gas at record highs, Detroit’s minimum wage has remained at just $9.87 per hour. Since courts recently paused a hike in the local hourly rate until at least February 2023, that rate will remain unchanged for some time.
DETROIT, MI
Flint Beat

New program could help Flint fund more ‘missing middle’ housing development

Flint, MI—The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has launched a new program to spur the creation of attainable housing across the state. The Missing Middle Housing Program was created through a $50 million allotment of Michigan’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and stands to help eligible Flint developers finance projects that rarely qualify for state-level monies.
FLINT, MI
michigan.gov

State of Michigan partners on electric vehicle ride-and-drives

As part of National Drive Electric Week, the State of Michigan has partnered with the Michigan Clean Cities Coalition, Michigan Electric Auto Association chapters, and Meijer to coordinate two electric vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive events in East Lansing and Ann Arbor. Electric vehicles at ride-and-drive event at Meijer in...
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Help guide plans for new state park in Flint at public open house Tuesday

Those interested in the development of a new state park in Flint are encouraged to attend a public open house Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Mott Park Clubhouse in Flint. Up to $30.2 million was designated in March for the development of a state park in Flint.The funds were made available as part of$250 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to support Michigan state parks and trails. These ARPA funds are included in a $4.8 billion infrastructure package laid out in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
MICHIGAN STATE

