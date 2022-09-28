Kendrick Perkins isn't worried about the Boston Celtics this season

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Despite everything that has gone on in recent weeks for the Boston Celtics, Kendrick Perkins is still pretty positive about the team’s ability to make some noise in the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond.

First, the team lost its new forward, veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari, to an ACL injury that will keep him out for all of the regular season. Then, it learned starting center Robert Williams III needed a cleanup operation on the knee in which he suffered a meniscal tear that cost him much of the 2022 postseason. After that, the Ime Udoka scandal broke. And then the expected absence of Timelord effectively doubled.

Even with all this on their plate before the preseason has even started, the Celtics seem to be set up well enough that Perk is not too worried about their coming campaign under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear why.

