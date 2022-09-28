Read full article on original website
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’
A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
40 Years Ago: Peter Gabriel Begins Unusual Path to Fame With ‘Shock the Monkey’
Peter Gabriel became fascinated with found sounds while recording his fourth album at a home studio being overtaken by dry rot. New Fairlight synthesizer technology allowed him to capture, process, reuse and loop these elements to create some of his most intriguing solo music beds so far. Nevertheless, deep down...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
When Frank Zappa Pulled Out the Baton for Final Stage Appearance
There were many Frank Zappas: guitar virtuoso, studio tinkerer, writer of raunchy rock songs. But at his core, he was a legitimate composer, with ideas often too massive for a typical band format. Fittingly, Zappa made his final formal stage appearance as a conductor, leading the 25-piece Ensemble Modern during...
Master Of Puppets played in a major key will make you feel like everything is good in the world again
Add a bit of pep to your step with this cover of Metallica's Master Of Puppets played in a major key. Sometimes, after a rough or difficult day, we all need a little pick-me-up. Be it an extra dose of caffeine or the cathartic power of listening to our favourite bands, each of us have go-to, fail-safe spirits-boosters to momentarily diffuse the madness of our existence on this planet.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Nick Mason Would Love to Take Part in Another Live 8-Style Event
Pink Floyd has had a productive 2022. The band released a new song in April titled "Hey Hey Rise Up" in support of the people of Ukraine, marking the first new original music recorded together since 1994's The Division Bell. On Friday, Pink Floyd will also unveil the long-delayed 2018 remix of 1977's Animals, after years of languishing in development hell over a liner notes dispute.
How ‘Drive’ Set the Tone for R.E.M.’s Stark Opus
Before R.E.M. was finished making Out of Time, they had begun crafting Automatic for the People. They just didn’t know it yet. In December 1990, they traveled to Prince’s famous Paisley Park Studios outside of Minneapolis to put the finishing touches and create the final mixes for Out of Time, which would come out a few months later. The band recorded a demo version of “Drive” on the final day of mixing for its soon-to-be blockbuster release.
October 2022 New Music Releases
The Beatles' expanded and remastered reissue series returns in October with a look back at Revolver. Featured is a new mix by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, developed with assistance from the sound team at Peter Jackson’s WingNut Films Productions Ltd. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' second...
40 Years Ago: ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ Gives Purpose to Grieving Pretenders
There's an understandable weariness to the Pretenders' biggest Billboard hit, as Chrissie Hynde returns to the rock 'n' roll grind with "Back on the Chain Gang" after suffering unspeakable loss. The band had quickly established itself over two early albums and an EP, earning platinum success by combining her all-attitude...
30 Years Ago: Seattle-Scene Romance Flourishes in ‘Singles’
Cameron Crowe’s Singles wasn’t popular enough to be an unambiguous inspiration for the TV mega-hit Friends. But, looking back, the pieces are there. The 20-something leads of the 1992 film, Crowe’s follow-up to 1989’s Say Anything, all live in the same quirkily set-dressed building, hang out at the same hip coffee shop (where at least one of the group works) and have an entwined romantic history. There’s even a courtyard fountain where ensemble leads Campbell Scott and Bridget Fonda hang out, mirroring Friends’ splashy opening credits. Plus, both casts of attractively witty and romance-seeking Gen-X-ers are all resolutely and homogenously white.
Foo Fighters guitarist thinks the band will make new music, slams "disrespectful" Taylor Hawkins conspiracy theorists
Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett expects the band to release new music in the future, and takes swipe at fans making Covid-related conspiracy theories over the death of Taylor Hawkins
See Nancy Wilson Perform ‘Barracuda’ With Foo Fighters and Pink
Nancy Wilson was among the list of performers at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The Heart guitarist was joined onstage by Foo Fighters, former Queens of the Stone Age drummer John Theodore and Pink. "Who can sing a Heart song?" Dave Grohl asked as he introduced the pop singer. "I'll you who. Pink can sing a fuckin' Heart song."
30 Years Ago: Why Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Was Initially a Failure
Radiohead's "Creep" may forever be regarded as one of the '90s defining rock songs, but it was roundly dismissed by critics and U.K. listeners upon release. Known in their early years as On a Friday, the band developed plenty of buzz around Oxfordshire, an area west of London where the members were attending college. Record labels soon came calling, so they signed their first record deal in December 1991 – and changed their name to Radiohead.
How the Beatles Inspired Billy Joel’s ‘The Nylon Curtain’
Billy Joel was on a roll as he began making his eighth album. The singer-songwriter was riding three consecutive multiplatinum triumphs - 1977's The Stranger, 1978's 52nd Street and 1980's Glass Houses - the latter two of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The three sets had also yielded eight Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. By the time the dust settled (sort of), Joel was a worldwide superstar.
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
Polyphia team with Steve Vai in new video for Ego Death
US instrumental prog quartet Polyphia will release Remember That You Will Die in October
